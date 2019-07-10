ChipMOS REPORTS JUNE 2019 AND 2Q19 REVENUE

HSINCHU, Taiwan, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire-FirstCall/ -- ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ChipMOS" or the "Company") (Taiwan Stock Exchange: 8150 andNASDAQ: IMOS), an industry leading provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services ("OSAT"), today reported its unaudited consolidated revenue for the month of June 2019 and for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019. All U.S. dollar figures cited in this press release are based on the exchange rate of NT$31.01 to US$1.00 as of June 28, 2019.

Revenue for the month of June 2019 was NT$1,636.7 million or US$52.8 million, a decrease of 4.2% from the month of May 2019 and an increase of 5.6% from the same period in 2018.

Revenue for the second quarter of 2019 was NT$4,905.3 million or US$158.2 million, representing an increase of 9.9% from the first quarter of 2019, and an increase of 9.2% from the second quarter of 2018. The Company noted that it continued to benefit from high utilization levels of its DDIC capacity, and the addition of new NAND flash business in Q2.

Consolidated Monthly Revenues (Unaudited)

June 2019 May 2019 June 2018 MoM Change YoY Change Revenues (NT$ million) 1,636.7 1,709.1 1,550.2 -4.2% 5.6% Revenues (US$ million) 52.8 55.1 50.0 -4.2% 5.6%



Consolidated Quarterly Revenues (Unaudited)

Second Quarter 2019 First Quarter 2019 Second Quarter 2018 QoQ Change YoY Change Revenues (NT$ million) 4,905.3 4,462.0 4,491.6 9.9% 9.2% Revenues (US$ million) 158.2 143.9 144.8 9.9% 9.2%

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.:

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (Taiwan Stock Exchange: 8150 andNASDAQ: IMOS) (https://www.chipmos.com) is an industry leading provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services. With advanced facilities in Hsinchu Science Park, Hsinchu Industrial Park and Southern Taiwan Science Park in Taiwan, ChipMOS provide assembly and test services to a broad range of customers, including leading fabless semiconductor companies, integrated device manufacturers and independent semiconductor foundries.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as 'believes,' 'expects,' 'anticipates,' 'projects,' 'intends,' 'should,' 'seeks,' 'estimates,' 'future' or similar expressions or by discussion of, among other things, strategy, goals, plans or intentions. These statements may include financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives and expectations with respect to future operations, products and services, and statements regarding future performance. Actual results may differ materially in the future from those reflected in forward-looking statements contained in this document, due to various factors. Further information regarding these risks, uncertainties and other factors are included in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange commission (the "SEC") and in the Company's other filings with the SEC.

