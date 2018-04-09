ChipMOS REPORTS MARCH 2018 AND 1Q18 REVENUE

Revenue for the month of March 2018 was NT$1,463.6 million or US$50.3 million, an increase of 20.9% from the month of February 2018 and a decrease of 7.5% from the same period in 2017. The revenue growth reflects strong demand from Niche DRAM, and 12" gold bumping for TDDI in March. The Company's memory test businesses were operating at full capacity with increasing demand from cryptocurrency-mining-related programs, and the automotive market.

Revenue for the first quarter of 2018 was NT$4,011.0 million or US$137.8 million, representing a decrease of 9.0% from the fourth quarter of 2017, and a decrease of 12.0% from the first quarter of 2017, reflecting the impact of softer demand in the first two months of the first quarter of 2018 low season.

Consolidated Monthly Revenues (Unaudited)

March 2018 February 2018 March 2017 MoM Change YoY Change Revenues (NT$ million) 1,463.6 1,210.4 1,582.8 20.9% -7.5% Revenues (US$ million) 50.3 41.6 54.4 20.9% -7.5%

Consolidated Quarterly Revenues (Unaudited)

First Quarter 2018 Fourth Quarter 2017 First Quarter 2017 QoQ Change YoY Change Revenues (NT$ million) 4,011.0 4,408.2 4,560.3 -9.0% -12.0% Revenues (US$ million) 137.8 151.5 156.7 -9.0% -12.0%

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.:

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (Taiwan Stock Exchange: 8150 and NASDAQ: IMOS) (http://www.chipmos.com) is an industry leading provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services. With advanced facilities in Hsinchu Science Park, Hsinchu Industrial Park and Southern Taiwan Science Park in Taiwan, ChipMOS provide assembly and test services to a broad range of customers, including leading fabless semiconductor companies, integrated device manufacturers and independent semiconductor foundries. ChipMOS along with strategic investors, also owns an advanced facility in Shanghai.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as 'believes,' 'expects,' 'anticipates,' 'projects,' 'intends,' 'should,' 'seeks,' 'estimates,' 'future' or similar expressions or by discussion of, among other things, strategy, goals, plans or intentions. These statements may include financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives and expectations with respect to future operations, products and services, and statements regarding future performance. Actual results may differ materially in the future from those reflected in forward-looking statements contained in this document, due to various factors. Further information regarding these risks, uncertainties and other factors are included in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange commission (the "SEC") and in the Company's other filings with the SEC.

Contacts:

In Taiwan Dr. G.S. Shen ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. +886-3-5668877 g.s._shen@chipmos.com In the U.S. David Pasquale Global IR Partners +1-914-337-8801 dpasquale@globalirpartners.com

