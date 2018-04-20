ChipMOS SCHEDULES FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.

06:30 ET

HSINCHU, Taiwan, April 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ChipMOS" or the "Company") (Taiwan Stock Exchange: 8150 and NASDAQ: IMOS), an industry leading provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services ("OSAT"), today announced that it plans to report financial results for the first quarter of 2018 after the close of trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange and before the open of the NASDAQ Stock Market on Thursday, May 10, 2018.

The Company's management will host two conference calls to discuss the Company's first quarter of 2018 financial results.

     1. Date: Thursday, May 10, 2018
         Time: 2:00PM Taiwan (2:00AM New York)
         Dial-In: +886-2-21928016
         Password:  438959# 
         Replay Starting 2 Hours After Live Call Ends: www.chipmos.com.tw
         Language: Mandarin

     2. Date: Thursday, May 10, 2018
         Time: 8:00PM Taiwan (8:00AM New York)
         Dial-In: +1-201-689-8562
         Password: 13679178
         Replay Starting 2 Hours After Live Call Ends: +1-412-317-6671, with ID 13679178
         Webcast of Live Call and Replay: www.chipmos.com
         Language: English

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.:

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (Taiwan Stock Exchange: 8150 and NASDAQ: IMOS) (http://www.chipmos.com) is an industry leading provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services. With advanced facilities in Hsinchu Science Park, Hsinchu Industrial Park and Southern Taiwan Science Park in Taiwan, ChipMOS provide assembly and test services to a broad range of customers, including leading fabless semiconductor companies, integrated device manufacturers and independent semiconductor foundries.  ChipMOS along with strategic investors, also owns an advanced facility in Shanghai.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as 'believes,' 'expects,' 'anticipates,' 'projects,' 'intends,' 'should,' 'seeks,' 'estimates,' 'future' or similar expressions or by discussion of, among other things, strategy, goals, plans or intentions. These statements may include financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives and expectations with respect to future operations, products and services, and statements regarding future performance. Actual results may differ materially in the future from those reflected in forward-looking statements contained in this document, due to various factors.  Further information regarding these risks, uncertainties and other factors are included in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange commission (the "SEC") and in the Company's other filings with the SEC.

Contacts:

In Taiwan

Dr. G.S. Shen

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.

+886-3-5668877

g.s._shen@chipmos.com

In the U.S.

David Pasquale

Global IR Partners

+1-914-337-8801

dpasquale@globalirpartners.com mailto:jbs@lhai.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chipmos-schedules-first-quarter-2018-financial-results-conference-call-300633569.html

SOURCE ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.

ChipMOS SCHEDULES FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL

