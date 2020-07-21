ChipMOS SCHEDULES SECOND QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL

HSINCHU, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ChipMOS" or the "Company") (Taiwan Stock Exchange: 8150 andNASDAQ: IMOS), an industry leading provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services ("OSAT"), today announced that it plans to report financial results for the second quarter 2020 after the close of trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange and before the open of the NASDAQ Stock Market on Tuesday, August 11, 2020.

The Company's management will host two conference calls to discuss the Company's second quarter 2020 financial results. A live, listen only and replay webcast of the conference call will be available through the ChipMOS website. Investors who want to ask questions of the management team are encouraged to call the dial-in phone numbers noted below.

1. Date: Tuesday, August 11, 2020

Time: 4:00PM Taiwan (4:00AM New York)

Dial-In: +886-2-21928016

Password: 166416 #

Webcast of Live Call and Replay: http://wms.gridow.com/ir/chipmos/chipmos_2020Q2_ch.html

Replay Starting 2 Hours After Live Call Ends

Language: Mandarin



2. Date: Tuesday, August 11, 2020

Time: 8:00PM Taiwan (8:00AM New York)

Dial-In: +1-201-689-8562

Password: 13706850

Replay Starting 2 Hours After Live Call Ends: +1-412-317-6671, with ID 13706850

Webcast of Live Call and Replay: http://wms.gridow.com/ir/chipmos/chipmos_2020Q2_en.html

Language: English

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.:

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (Taiwan Stock Exchange: 8150 andNASDAQ: IMOS) (https://www.chipmos.com) is an industry leading provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services. With advanced facilities in Hsinchu Science Park, Hsinchu Industrial Park and Southern Taiwan Science Park in Taiwan, ChipMOS provide assembly and test services to a broad range of customers, including leading fabless semiconductor companies, integrated device manufacturers and independent semiconductor foundries.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as 'believes,' 'expects,' 'anticipates,' 'projects,' 'intends,' 'should,' 'seeks,' 'estimates,' 'future' or similar expressions or by discussion of, among other things, strategy, goals, plans or intentions. These statements may include financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives and expectations with respect to future operations, products and services, and statements regarding future performance. Actual results may differ materially in the future from those reflected in forward-looking statements contained in this document, due to various factors. Further information regarding these risks, uncertainties and other factors are included in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange commission (the "SEC") and in the Company's other filings with the SEC.

Contacts:

In Taiwan Jesse Huang ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. +886-6-5052388 ext. 7715 [email protected] In the U.S. David Pasquale Global IR Partners +1-914-337-8801 [email protected]

