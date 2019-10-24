ChipMOS Schedules Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call

News provided by

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Oct 24, 2019, 06:00 ET

HSINCHU, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire-FirstCall/ -- ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ChipMOS" or the "Company") (Taiwan Stock Exchange: 8150 andNASDAQ: IMOS), an industry leading provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services ("OSAT"), today announced that it plans to report financial results for the third quarter 2019 after the close of trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange and before the open of the NASDAQ Stock Market on Wednesday, November 6, 2019.

The Company's management will host two conference calls to discuss the Company's third quarter 2019 financial results.

  1. Date: Wednesday, November 6, 2019
    Time: 4:00PM Taiwan (3:00AM New York)
    Dial-In: +886-2-21928016
    Password: 248429 #
    Replay Starting 2 Hours After Live Call Ends: www.chipmos.com
    Language: Mandarin

  2. Date: Wednesday, November 6, 2019
    Time: 8:00PM Taiwan (7:00AM New York)
    Dial-In: +1-323-701-0225
    Password: 3755750
    Replay Starting 2 Hours After Live Call Ends: +1-412-317-6671, with ID 3755750
    Webcast of Live Call and Replay: www.chipmos.com  
    Language: English

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.:

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (Taiwan Stock Exchange: 8150 andNASDAQ: IMOS) (https://www.chipmos.com) is an industry leading provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services. With advanced facilities in Hsinchu Science Park, Hsinchu Industrial Park and Southern Taiwan Science Park in Taiwan, ChipMOS provide assembly and test services to a broad range of customers, including leading fabless semiconductor companies, integrated device manufacturers and independent semiconductor foundries. 

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as 'believes,' 'expects,' 'anticipates,' 'projects,' 'intends,' 'should,' 'seeks,' 'estimates,' 'future' or similar expressions or by discussion of, among other things, strategy, goals, plans or intentions. These statements may include financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives and expectations with respect to future operations, products and services, and statements regarding future performance. Actual results may differ materially in the future from those reflected in forward-looking statements contained in this document, due to various factors.  Further information regarding these risks, uncertainties and other factors are included in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange commission (the "SEC") and in the Company's other filings with the SEC.

Contacts:

In Taiwan

Jesse Huang

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.

+886-6-5052388 ext. 7715

Jesse_huang@chipmos.com

In the U.S.

David Pasquale

Global IR Partners

+1-914-337-8801

dpasquale@globalirpartners.com

SOURCE ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Also from this source

ChipMOS to Present at Nomura International's Semiconductor...

ChipMOS to Present at 2019 Waterland Securities Investment Forum...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

ChipMOS Schedules Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call

News provided by

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Oct 24, 2019, 06:00 ET