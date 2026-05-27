ChipMOS SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE CASH DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTION OF NT$1.23 PER COMMON SHARE OR APPROXIMATELY US$0.78 PER ADS

HSINCHU, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire-FirstCall/ -- ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ChipMOS" or the "Company") (Taiwan Stock Exchange: 8150 andNasdaq: IMOS), an industry leading provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services ("OSAT"), announced that at the Company's AGM on May 26, 2026 shareholders approved a cash dividend distribution from its capital surplus of NT$1.23 per common share or approximately US$0.78 per ADS. The dividend was previously approved by the Company's Board and declared on February 24, 2026. The Company has submitted a dividend/distribution form to Nasdaq, as notification of the below actions for the Company's American Depositary Shares ("ADRs").

Type of Distribution: Cash Dividend

Cash Dividend Declaration Date: May 26, 2026

May 26, 2026 Ex-Dividend Date: June 29, 2026

June 29, 2026 ADR Dividend Record Date: June 29, 2026

June 29, 2026 ADR Dividend Distribution Date: July 24, 2026

July 24, 2026 ADR books will be closed from June 29 to July 2, 2026

The final dividend amount to be distributed in U.S. dollars will be determined by the Depositary, Citibank, N.A., once it receives the distribution from the Company, which is expected to be on July 17, 2026, converts the amount from New Taiwan Dollars into U.S. Dollars and deducts appropriate fees.

Withholding tax rate decreased from 21% to 0% as cash dividend was made from capital surplus rather than retained earnings.

Any questions regarding the dividend distribution should be directed to Citibank, N.A.'s Tiffany Ma (Tel: +1-973-461-5734 or [email protected]).

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.:

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ChipMOS" or the "Company") (Taiwan Stock Exchange: 8150 andNasdaq: IMOS) (www.chipmos.com) is an industry leading provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services. With advanced facilities in Hsinchu Science Park, Hsinchu Industrial Park and Southern Taiwan Science Park in Taiwan, ChipMOS is known for its track record of excellence and history of innovation. The Company provides end-to-end assembly and test services to leading fabless semiconductor companies, integrated device manufacturers and independent semiconductor foundries serving virtually all end markets worldwide.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as 'believes,' 'expects,' 'anticipates,' 'projects,' 'intends,' 'should,' 'seeks,' 'estimates,' 'future' or similar expressions or by discussion of, among other things, strategies, goals, plans or intentions. These statements may include financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding current macroeconomic conditions, including the impacts of high inflation, foreign exchange rates and risk of recession, on demand for our products, consumer confidence and financial markets generally; changes in trade regulations, policies, and agreements and the imposition of tariffs that affect our products or operations, including potential new tariffs that may be imposed and our ability to mitigate with respect to future operations, products and services, and statements regarding future performance. Actual results may differ materially in the future from those reflected in forward-looking statements contained in this document, based on a number of important factors and risks, which are more specifically identified in the Company's most recent U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") filings. Further information regarding these risks, uncertainties and other factors are included in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC and in its other filings with the SEC.

Contacts: In Taiwan Jesse Huang ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. +886-6-5052388 ext. 7715 [email protected] In the U.S. David Pasquale Global IR Partners +1-914-337-8801 [email protected]

SOURCE ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.