CHIPOTLE AND WONDERSKIN LAUNCH 'LIPOTLE' LIP STAIN IN CELEBRATION OF NATIONAL AVOCADO DAY

Chipotle and Wonderskin are making burrito-proof lip stain dreams come true with 'Lipotle,' a new, limited-edition green Wonder Blading Peel and Reveal Lip Stain Kit launching on Tuesday, July 30

, Chipotle fans can score a free digital guac offer* with promo code AVO2024 Wonderskin's commitment to cruelty-free and vegan products aligns with Chipotle's mission to Cultivate a Better World through craveable food that is made responsibly

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) today announced a collaboration with Wonderskin, an award-winning cosmetics brand known for its TikTok-viral lip stain that is so popular one is sold every 15 seconds, to introduce a guac-proof lip stain called 'Lipotle.' Created in a custom peelable green colorway, the masque will unveil a new nude-pink lip stain payoff, created exclusively for Chipotle in celebration of National Avocado Day. 'Lipotle' will be available on wonderskin.com and eu.wonderskin.com for fans in the U.S., U.K. and Canada starting Tuesday, July 30 at 9am PDT.

"With the popularity of mukbangs on social media, we noticed our fans are in need of a smudge-proof lip stain to enjoy their Chipotle on-the-go," said Stephanie Perdue, Vice President of Brand Marketing, Chipotle. "We teamed up with Wonderskin to create the most iconic guac and foil-inspired lip stain ahead of National Avocado Day."

"We are thrilled to team up with Chipotle for our very first brand collaboration, unveiling a limited-edition shade of our viral Wonder Blading Lip Stain. This partnership is a perfect blend of two trailblazing brands, both passionate about delivering top-notch, sought-after products as well as building loyal and robust communities. By merging Chipotle's bold, flavorful essence with Wonderskin's revolutionary beauty technology, we're creating a one-of-a-kind experience and product that will captivate and delight our customers like never before," shares Marina Kalenchyts, Brand Director of Wonderskin.

How It Works

Apply 'Lipotle' Lip Stain Masque like a lip gloss and let the green, foil-inspired masque set for 30 seconds for a softer color or wait 60 seconds for a bolder color. Spray the Wonder Blading Activator onto the masque to seal in the pigments so they do not fade or smudge for up to 10 hours of mess-free burrito enjoyment. Peel the lip masque and reveal the gorgeous nude rose color of 'Lipotle.' Don your perfect pout and enjoy a burrito or taco order from Chipotle.

'Lipotle' marks Wonderskin's first major brand collaboration in the company's fast-growing four-year history. Innovators in their respective industries, Wonderskin and Chipotle are linking up to give fans a fun-filled, high-performing product to celebrate National Avocado Day. Wonderskin's commitment to cruelty-free and vegan products greatly align with Chipotle's mission to Cultivate a Better World through craveable food that is raised responsibly.

The 'Lipotle' Wonder Blading Lip Stain Kit retails for $29 USD (free shipping), $40 CAD (plus $5.99 shipping) and £28 (plus £3.99 shipping). Free shipping is available in the U.S. only.

Free Guac Offer On National Avocado Day

In honor of National Avocado Day, Chipotle fans can enjoy a free topping or side of guac on Wednesday, July 31 with promo code AVO2024 on the Chipotle app, www.chipotle.com, www.chipotle.ca, and www.chipotle.co.uk. In the U.S. and Canada, guests must be enrolled in Chipotle Rewards to participate.

Chipotle's iconic guac is made with just six real ingredients - Hass avocados, hand-chopped cilantro, red onion, jalapeno, citrus juice, and kosher salt - and is a delicious, nourishing source of healthy fat. In restaurants across the U.S., Canada, and Europe this year, the company is expected to use approximately 5.18 million cases of avocados, equivalent to 129.5 million pounds of fruit.

For additional assets, visit: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/x242w2qn80txs18jlmm4x/AGNJu3HmQyVFP5JnehOzHkE?rlkey=7yfxenxrjyxzlv7k1x1hkfeuy&dl=0

*Free Guac Offer Legal Terms – U.S. & Canada

Offer valid for free small side or entrée topping of guac with purchase of a full-priced entrée item and use of code AVO2024 at time of order. Limit one free serving per order; redemption is subject to availability. Must be ordered with entrée item, via Chipotle website or mobile apps only; not available on in-restaurant orders or orders via third-party delivery platforms. Valid only July 31, 2024, at participating Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants in the U.S. and Canada during regular business hours. May not be combined with other coupons, promotions, or special offers. Void where prohibited; additional restrictions may apply.

Free Guac Offer Legal Terms – UK

Offer valid for free small side or main meal topping of guac with purchase of a full-priced main meal item and use of code AVO2024 at time of order. Limit one free serving per order; redemption is subject to availability. Must be ordered with main meal item, via Chipotle website or mobile app only; not available on in-restaurant orders or orders via third-party delivery platforms. Valid only 31 July 2024, at Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants in the UK during regular business hours. May not be combined with other coupons, promotions, or special offers.

About Chipotle

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. There are over 3,500 restaurants as of June 30, 2024, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Kuwait and it is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants in North America and Europe. Chipotle is ranked on the Fortune 500 and is recognized on Fortune's Most Admired Companies 2024 list and Time Magazine's Most Influential Companies. With over 120,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. For more information or to place an order online, visit WWW.CHIPOTLE.COM.

About Wonderskin

Wonderskin is a trailblazing beauty brand, with a true Cosmetics Laboratory at its heart. The chemists, scientists and formulators are focused on one thing: disrupting conventional beauty by innovating entirely new categories, tech-infused formulas and transformational results that become unforgettable, game-changing experiences for real people. Famous for its Wonder Blading patented technology, which has propelled the company to the forefront of the Lip Stain category, Wonderskin has cultivated a hyper-loyal, digitally native community around the brand. New launches in the Brow and Eye categories have already won awards and attracted attention from celebrity make-up artists, global media, and TikTok beauty aficionados. For more information, visit WWW.WONDERSKIN.COM.

SOURCE Chipotle Mexican Grill