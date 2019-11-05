Chipotle Announces Industry-Leading Mental Health And Financial Wellness Benefits For All Employees

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) announced today that it will be providing access to mental healthcare and financial wellness for more than 80,000 employees in 2020 through Employee Assistance Programs and enhanced benefits offerings. This is just one of the many ways that Chipotle continues to enable its workforce by offering world-class benefits.

By simplifying access to mental health benefits and identifying work-related risk factors, Chipotle is trying to minimize the effect of mental health in the workplace. All Chipotle associates and their family members will have the opportunity to receive personalized assistance from healthcare experts before, during and following medical needs through a partnership with Health Advocate, regardless of whether they are enrolled in the company's medical plan. Mental health and emotional support will also be extended to all employees and their family members through in-person, phone or virtual visits with a licensed counselor to support personal, professional, mental, financial and/or legal concerns. Chipotle offers its employees a seamless, digital experience with easy access to providers and care.

"This is just the beginning of how we're strategically investing in the well-being of our employees and their families," said Marissa Andrada, Chipotle's Chief People Officer. "Our vision for people is to create a culture where employees can thrive and pursue their passion and by extending access to all levels and enriching our Employee Assistance Program, we are ensuring that our employees can build mental fitness and bring their best selves to work every day."

Additional enhancements to Chipotle's 2020 suite of benefits available to all include:

Communicating and encouraging use of these new programs can make a real impact when it comes to managing mental illness in the workplace. According to a study by PwC, money causes the most stress in the lives of almost 60 percent of people. Chipotle recognized this when it introduced both debt-free degrees and a new crew bonus program this year, which allows its restaurant teams the opportunity to earn up to an extra month's pay each year; in order to do so, pre-determined sales, as well as cashflow and throughput goals must be achieved quarterly. The bonus (calculated as an individual's average weekly pay per quarter), valued at more than $1 million last quarter, was achieved by 135 restaurants and 3,100 employees. Chipotle Crew members also receive a number of other compelling benefits, including a debt-free degree or tuition reimbursement up to $5,250 per year, free English as a second language and GED classes for employees and family members, as well as available dental, vision and medical insurance.

ABOUT CHIPOTLE

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. Chipotle had over 2,500 restaurants as of September 30, 2019, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany and is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants. With more than 80,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. Steve Ells, founder and Executive Chairman, first opened Chipotle with a single restaurant in Denver, Colorado in 1993. For more information or to place an order online, visit WWW.CHIPOTLE.COM.

