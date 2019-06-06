Chipotle Celebrates LGBTQ+ Community With 'Love What Makes You Real'

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) announced today its 'Love What Makes You Real' campaign for Pride month. Chipotle will celebrate the LGBTQ+ community with limited edition pride gear benefitting The Trevor Project, the world's largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and questioning young people. In addition, Chipotle will be participating in parades across the country and hosting market wide fundraisers supporting local LGBTQ+ nonprofits.

As a Pride supporter for nearly two decades, Chipotle celebrates equality with its customers as well as its employees. Recently named to "America's Best Employers for Diversity" 2019 list by Forbes, Chipotle takes pride in fostering a culture of inclusivity. Further support for the company's commitment to inclusivity can be found in its benefits programs, which include support for adoptive parents, same-sex couples, and paternity leave. This year, Chipotle also publicly committed to cultivating a culture of openness and awareness by conducting unconscious bias training for all of its Field Leaders. This training will be rolled out to the rest of Chipotle's employees in future years and will be incorporated into new employee orientation, as stated in the company's latest Sustainability Report.

"Our food is real and so are we," said Marissa Andrada, Chief People Officer at Chipotle Mexican Grill. "We are cultivating a better world by encouraging people to be their full selves and celebrating everyone – basic, extra and everything in between."

Chipotle's limited-edition Pride gear will include the new 'Love What Makes You Real' messaging available via the brand's shoppable Instagram post as well as Chipotle.com. For each Pride item sold, Chipotle will donate $10.50 (tees and tank) and $7.00 (hat) to The Trevor Project. Additionally, Chipotle will be surprising one notable YouTuber and LGBTQ+ activist with the first-ever customized rainbow celebrity card.

Chipotle will also have a major presence at LGBTQ+ parades in Southern California and Columbus, OH, where its restaurant support centers are located, as well as in New York and San Francisco. Additional market wide fundraisers supporting local LGBTQ+ nonprofits will take place in: Atlanta – The Living Room; Boston – Y2Y Network; Chicago – Chicago House; Cleveland - LGBT Community Center of Greater Cleveland; Columbus – Kaleidoscope Youth Center; Dallas – Dallas Resource Center; Denver – ONEColorado; Washington, DC – smyal; Houston – Houston Pride; Los Angeles – Safe Place for Youth; Miami – Pridelines; New York City – New Alternatives; Philadelphia – Attic Youth Center; and San Francisco – Larkin Street Youth Services. Dates and details for these fundraisers will be available in local restaurants.

