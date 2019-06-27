Chipotle Celebrates Women's Soccer With Free Delivery And Superstar Orders

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) announced today it's offering the favorite orders of soccer stars Julie Ertz, Lindsey Horan and Rose Lavelle exclusively online and in the Chipotle app for a limited time. The brand is also offering free delivery on all orders $10 or more via the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com from Friday, 7/5 through Tuesday, 7/9 in celebration of the upcoming matches in a particular international soccer tournament.

Between Ertz, Horan and Lavelle, Chipotle is the food of choice for this powerful midfield. Now for a limited time, fans can eat like champions while cheering on the female athletes representing the U.S.

Julie Ertz Salad : brown rice, black beans, half steak, half chicken, fajita veggies, extra roasted chili corn salsa, lettuce and chipotle-honey vinaigrette

: brown rice, black beans, half steak, half chicken, fajita veggies, extra roasted chili corn salsa, lettuce and chipotle-honey vinaigrette Lindsey Horan Salad : black beans, chicken, extra fajita veggies, fresh tomato salsa, tomatillo green-chili salsa, roasted chili corn salsa and guac

: black beans, chicken, extra fajita veggies, fresh tomato salsa, tomatillo green-chili salsa, roasted chili corn salsa and guac Rose Lavelle Bowl : brown rice, black beans, chicken, fresh tomato salsa, roasted chili corn salsa, lettuce and a side of guac

"Chipotle's real ingredients are powering this talented trio's quest for the championship and we wanted to give their fans and ours another way to celebrate America's team," said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer of Chipotle.

Free delivery offer is valid only for orders placed and fulfilled from July 5, 2019 to July 9, 2019 from participating Chipotle locations within Chipotle's delivery areas, during normal operating hours for such locations. Maximum order size for free delivery is $200, excluding tax. Deliveries are subject to availability. The offer cannot be combined with other offers or promo codes and is non-transferrable. No adjustments to previous purchases. Valid only at order.chipotle.com and on the Chipotle app; not valid on orders placed via other third-party delivery platforms. Chipotle reserves the right to modify or terminate this offer at any time without notice. Additional restrictions may apply; void where prohibited.

ABOUT CHIPOTLE

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. Chipotle had approximately 2,500 restaurants as of March 31, 2019, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany and is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants. With more than 70,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. Steve Ells, founder and Executive Chairman, first opened Chipotle with a single restaurant in Denver, Colorado in 1993. For more information or to place an order online, visit WWW.CHIPOTLE.COM.

