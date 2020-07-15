Chipotle Continues Accelerated Growth With 100th Chipotlane and 10,000 New Jobs

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) today announced that it will be celebrating the opening of its 100th Chipotlane, the brand's drive-thru digital order pick-up lane, later this month. The milestone restaurant is in the greater Columbus, Ohio area, where the concept was first introduced in 2018. The new restaurant, located at 7162 Longhorn Dr. in Sunbury, Ohio, will feature the brand's open design, eco-friendly materials, and premium placement for digital pick-up shelves.

Chipotle continues accelerated growth announcing the opening of its 100th Chipotlane and 10,000 new jobs. Chipotle Mexican Grill announced the opening of its 100th Chipotlane, the brand’s drive-thru digital order pick-up lane.To support the brand’s growth, Chipotle plans to hire as many as 10,000 employees over the next few months, including hourly and salaried management positions as well as crew.

Of Chipotle's 19 new restaurants that opened during the first quarter of 2020, 11 featured a Chipotlane, giving the concept a presence in 32 states. Chipotlanes are expected to be included in more than 60% of new Chipotle restaurants. Despite stay-at-home orders in recent months, Chipotle successfully navigated the first quarter with digital sales growing more than 80% year over year. Due to an increase in digital business, restaurants featuring a Chipotlane require more staff than traditional Chipotle restaurants. To support the brand's growth, Chipotle plans to hire as many as 10,000 employees over the next few months, including hourly and salaried management positions as well as crew.

"Customers want convenience and appreciate the ability to personally retrieve their orders without leaving their car," said Scott Boatwright, Chief Restaurant Officer. "With a dedicated team and kitchen devoted to digital orders, we need to continue to grow our workforce to support the increasing demand, especially in locations featuring a Chipotlane."

The company's 'We Are Open. We are Growing. We Are Hiring' campaign kicked off in May and has resulted in approximately 8,000 hires to-date. Since the beginning of the year, Chipotle has received close to 700,000 applications nationwide due to its best in class benefits and inclusive culture. Ranking number one among quick serve restaurants for top COVID-19 safety measures, Chipotle's people-first mentality has made it a top employment destination.

"Today's purpose-driven culture has created an expectation from people who are looking to work for companies that align with their values," said Marissa Andrada, Chief Diversity, Inclusion and People Officer. "At Chipotle, we are dedicated to cultivating a better world not only through our food, but through our people."

With world-class benefits, including the option to earn a debt-free college degree and access to mental healthcare for employees and their families through Employee Assistance Programs, Chipotle believes growing business is rooted in growing people. Additional benefits include recently enhanced paid parental leave, an all-crew bonus, paid time off, and much more.

To learn more about Chipotle's benefits and job opportunities visit ChipotleNowHiring.com.

Additionally, Chipotle is utilizing the signage for its new restaurant openings as an opportunity to showcase the work of emerging artists across the country. Instead of the traditional "coming soon" message, those passing by new locations prior to opening will see real illustrations of farms and natural ingredients, beginning with Josie Portillo, a Salvadoran-American artist based in Los Angeles.

ABOUT CHIPOTLE

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. Chipotle had over 2,600 restaurants as of March 31, 2020, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany and is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants. With more than 85,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. Steve Ells, founder and former executive chairman, first opened Chipotle with a single restaurant in Denver, Colorado in 1993. For more information or to place an order online, visit WWW.CHIPOTLE.COM

SOURCE Chipotle Mexican Grill

Related Links

http://www.chipotle.com

