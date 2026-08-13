CHIPOTLE DEBUTS IN SAUDI ARABIA WITH FIRST RESTAURANT IN RIYADH

The opening at Sidra in Riyadh marks Chipotle's entry into the Kingdom and continues the brand's expansion across the Middle East with franchise partner Alshaya Group

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) today announced the opening of its first restaurant in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) later this month in partnership with Alshaya Group, a leading international franchise retail operator. Located at Sidra, the premier dining destination in Riyadh next to the Granada Mall, the restaurant marks Chipotle's entry into Saudi Arabia and another milestone in the company's international growth strategy.

Chipotle will open its first restaurant in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia later this month at Sidra in Riyadh, in partnership with Alshaya Group. The opening marks Chipotle’s entry into Saudi Arabia and continues the brand’s expansion across the Middle East.

The Riyadh restaurant will serve Chipotle's menu of burritos, bowls, tacos, quesadillas and salads, all made with responsibly sourced, classically cooked real ingredients and prepared in an open kitchen. Guests will be able to customize their meals with a choice of proteins, rice, beans, salsas, toppings and Chipotle's signature hand-mashed guacamole.

"We're pleased to introduce Chipotle to guests in Saudi Arabia for the first time," said Nate Lawton, Chief Business Development Officer at Chipotle. "Expanding into the Kingdom advances our international growth strategy and provides a compelling opportunity to serve one of the Middle East's most dynamic consumer markets. Riyadh is home to one of the region's leading shopping and leisure destinations, making it an exceptional place to introduce our brand to both local guests and international visitors. Together with Alshaya Group, we look forward to delivering the distinctive Chipotle experience and establishing a strong long-term presence in the country."

The opening builds on Chipotle's continued expansion in partnership with Alshaya Group. Since 2024, Chipotle has opened 16 restaurants across the Middle East, including seven in the United Arab Emirates, seven in Kuwait and two in Qatar.

Jeff Kellen, President, Hospitality division at Alshaya Group, said: "Since its launch in the region over two years ago, Chipotle has surpassed all expectations to become one of our most loved brands. Knowing how eagerly consumers in KSA have awaited its arrival, we look forward to meeting their expectations with Chipotle's delicious, fresh, and real-ingredient menu."

Chipotle's International Growth

Chipotle continues to expand its international footprint with more than 80 company-owned restaurants in Canada, 21 in the U.K., six in France and two in Germany. The company, in partnership with Alsea, a leading restaurant operator in Latin America, recently entered Mexico with its first restaurant in Nuevo León. Chipotle currently operates more than 4,200 restaurants worldwide and expects to open between 350 and 370 new restaurants in 2026 as it continues to execute its "Recipe for Growth" strategy, including a target of operating 7,000 locations in the U.S. and Canada.

Chipotle's business development group, led by Lawton, continues to evaluate strategic opportunities to accelerate the company's global expansion through partnerships, joint ventures and development agreements. Information on submitting a proposal can be found at https://ir.chipotle.com/contact-us.

About Chipotle

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. There are over 4,200 restaurants as of June 30, 2026, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and the Middle East and it is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants in the United States, Canada and Europe. With nearly 140,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. For more information or to place an order online, visit Chipotle.com.

About Alshaya Group

Alshaya Group is a dynamic family-owned business, first established in Kuwait in 1890. With a consistent record of growth and innovation, Alshaya Group is one of the world's leading brand franchise operators, offering an unparalleled choice of over 50 well-loved, international brands to customers.

Alshaya Group's portfolio extends across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), Türkiye and Europe, with over 3,500 stores, cafes, restaurants, and leisure destinations, major logistics and food production operations, as well as over 125 online and digital businesses including one of the region's biggest retail loyalty programmes, Aura.

Operating in multiple sectors including Fashion, Food, Health & Beauty, Pharmacy, and Hospitality & Entertainment, over 50,000 Alshaya colleagues are united by a commitment to authentically deliver great customer service and brand experiences.

Learn more about Alshaya Group at www.alshaya.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about the timing of opening the first Chipotle restaurant in Saudi Arabia, Chipotle's prospects for business in Mexico, the Middle East and Asia, Chipotle's plans to open between 350 and 370 new restaurants in 2026, and its "Recipe for Growth," including its target of operating 7,000 locations in the U.S. and Canada. We use words such as "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "could," "should," "may," "are confident" and similar terms and phrases to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on currently available operating, financial and competitive information, available to us as of the date of this release and speak only as of the date they are made. We assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the statements, including the risks described from time to time in our SEC reports, including our annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, all of which are available on the investor relations page of our website at ir.chipotle.com.

SOURCE Chipotle Mexican Grill