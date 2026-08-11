CHIPOTLE IQ RETURNS WITH MORE THAN $1 MILLION IN FREE CHIPOTLE, PLUS NEW DAILY STREAKS, SILVER TICKETS AND A COLLECTIBLE CARD GAME

From August 18 through August 20, Chipotle Rewards members can put their brand knowledge to the test for a chance to win BUY-ONE-GET-ONE (BOGO) free entrée codes, free Cilantro Lime Sauce offers, free Queso Blanco offers and Chipotle Rewards points 1

New Daily Streaks will reward fans with bonus points and exclusive Chipotle Rewards badges for playing on consecutive days 1

Through the new Silver Ticket Sweepstakes, 53 players will receive a Silver Ticket for a chance to win free burritos for a year 2

Chipotle is introducing a new, limited-edition physical Chipotle IQ card game, available through a Chipotle Rewards sweepstakes3

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill today announced the return of Chipotle IQ, the brand's fan-favorite interactive trivia experience that gives Chipotle Rewards members in the U.S. and Canada the chance to compete for more than $1 million in free Chipotle while testing their knowledge of Chipotle's real ingredients, culinary techniques, community engagement and more.

Chipotle IQ returns August 18–20 with more than $1 million in free Chipotle and new ways for Chipotle Rewards members to put their brand knowledge to the test. The 2026 experience introduces Daily Streaks, a Silver Ticket Sweepstakes offering 53 fans the chance to win free burritos for a year, and, for the first time, a limited-edition physical Chipotle IQ card game.

Beginning August 18, Chipotle Rewards members in the U.S. and Canada can visit ChipotleIQ.com to play for a chance to win BUY-ONE-GET-ONE (BOGO) free entrée codes, free Cilantro Lime Sauce offers, free Queso Blanco offers or Chipotle Rewards points.1

New this year, Chipotle IQ introduces Daily Streaks, a Silver Ticket Sweepstakes2 that gives 53 fans the chance to win free burritos for a year, and a limited-edition physical Chipotle IQ card game available through a Chipotle Rewards sweepstakes.3

"Fans completed more than 1.8 million Chipotle IQ quizzes last year, nearly double the number completed in 2024," said Stephanie Perdue, Senior Vice President of Brand Marketing at Chipotle. "With new challenges, more opportunities to earn rewards and our first-ever collectible card game, we're creating an expanded Chipotle IQ experience that rewards real fandom while giving guests new ways to engage with Chipotle beyond the restaurant."

What to Expect

Fans can test their knowledge by visiting ChipotleIQ.com and signing in with the email linked to their Chipotle Rewards account to begin playing. Chipotle Rewards members can play Chipotle IQ from 6:00 a.m. PT to 5:59 p.m. PT on Tuesday, August 18, through Thursday, August 20. Each hour, the first 8,000 Chipotle IQ players who score a 5 out of 5 will win a food reward. Hourly prizes include 5,000 BOGO entrée offers, 1,500 free Cilantro Lime Sauce offers and 1,500 free Queso Blanco offers. Players who score 5 out of 5 may be randomly selected to receive one of 53 Silver Tickets featuring a bonus question. Players who answer the bonus question correctly will win free burritos for a year.2 Players who score 4 out of 5 will earn 25 Chipotle Rewards points, while supplies last. Plus, fans who earn a perfect score but do not win a food prize will receive 50 bonus points, while supplies last. Up to 5 million Chipotle Rewards points are available each day.1 Daily Streaks reward fans with bonus points and exclusive Chipotle Rewards badges for playing two and three consecutive days. Chipotle IQ features multiple-choice and true-or-false questions. Fans can play once per day, with a new opportunity to win each day.

Chipotle IQ Comes to Life as a Limited-Edition Card Game

For the first time, Chipotle is bringing Chipotle IQ beyond the screen with a limited-edition physical card game inspired by the brand's interactive trivia experience. Designed for fans to play with friends and family while enjoying Chipotle, the collectible card set features more fun Chipotle trivia. Through "The Game Night Sweepstakes," Chipotle Rewards members can exchange 10 points in the Rewards Exchange for a chance to win the exclusive card game and a Build Your Own Family Meal from August 17 through August 31.3

Summer of Extras

From June 1 through August 31, Chipotle Rewards members who opt into Summer of Extras can earn free entrées, bonus points, badges and other exclusive rewards by completing monthly streak challenges. New this year, members can track their rankings against other fans at their favorite Chipotle, view state and national leaderboards, complete side quests for additional points, and later this summer, share their stats on social media. Guests can sign up for Chipotle Rewards and opt into the program at chipotle.com/summer-of-extras.

1 – NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. states & D.C. and CAN who are 13 years of age or older (minors must have parental consent). Contest & Promotion Period: 8/18/26 at 6:00 a.m. PT – 8/20/26 at 5:59 p.m. PT. To enter the Contest, visit https://www.chipotleiq.com and play the Chipotle IQ Trivia Game during a Competition; Limit one (1) BOGO Code prize, one (1) Queso Blanco Code, one (1) Cilantro Lime Sauce Code, one (1) Chipotle Rewards Points Bonus, one (1) Free Burritos for a Year, and one (1) Chipotle Streak Bonus per person and Chipotle Rewards account. See Official Rules at http://www.chipotleiq.com/rules for additional eligibility restrictions, prize descriptions/restrictions/ARVs, and complete details. Sponsor: CMG Strategy Co., LLC.

2 – NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. & D.C. and CAN 13+ who are Chipotle Rewards members. Promotion Period: 8/18/26 at 6:00 a.m. PT – 8/20/26 at 5:59 p.m. PT. For Official Rules including how to enter, entry limitations, odds, prize descriptions, & complete details visit http://www.chipotleiq.com/rules. Sponsor: CMG Strategy Co., LLC.

3 – NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. & D.C., 13+ who are Chipotle Rewards members. Promotion Period: 8/17/26 at 12:01 a.m. PT – 8/31/26 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Mail-in entries must be postmarked by 8/31/26. For Official Rules including how to enter, free entry method, entry limitations, odds, prize descriptions, & complete details visit http://www.chipotleiq.com/rules. Sponsor: CMG Strategy Co., LLC.

About Chipotle

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. There are over 4,200 restaurants as of June 30, 2026, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and the Middle East and it is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants in the United States, Canada and Europe. With nearly 140,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. For more information or to place an order online, visit chipotle.com.

SOURCE Chipotle Mexican Grill