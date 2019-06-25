Chipotle Debuts New Crew Bonus Program Featuring Up To One Extra Month Of Pay

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) announced today the launch of a new crew bonus program that gives hourly employees the opportunity to earn up to an extra month's pay each year. To qualify for the quarterly bonus program, restaurant teams must meet certain criteria such as predetermined sales as well as cashflow and throughput goals. The bonus structure positions Chipotle at the forefront of the industry for attracting and retaining top talent to ensure the crew is as passionate about their work experience as guests are about the food.

This program is offered quarterly and can result in a bonus worth one week's pay, calculated as an individual's average weekly pay per quarter. The restaurants on track to receive the first bonus of this kind will be notified following the close of the company's second quarter in July.

"At Chipotle, we're not only looking to compete for the industry's best, we're looking to keep the industry's best," said Marissa Andrada, Chief People Officer of Chipotle. "Chipotle is about Cultivating a Better World, building a real community that works together to win together, and this bonus program provides a strategic investment in the people who make up the brand."

Additionally, working at Chipotle elevates a job into a career. Chipotle's career trajectory begins with a path from crew member to general manager to the elite level of Restaurateur. Chipotle's focus on development shows as 80% of general managers have been promoted from within, often starting as line level crew members. In 2018 alone, Chipotle promoted 13,689 employees according to its Sustainability Report.

This new quarterly bonus program is in addition to the existing annual crew bonus that is available for employees based on tenure and a minimum of one year of service. Chipotle crew members also receive a number of other competitive benefits including paid meal breaks (complete with a free Chipotle meal per shift, guac included!), free English as a second language classes for employees and family members, tuition reimbursement up to $5,250 a year, as well as available dental, vision and medical insurance.

