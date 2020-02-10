Chipotle Drops Guac Mode: A New "Extra" Benefit For Chipotle Rewards Members

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) announced today the launch of Guac Mode™, an exclusive benefit that will unlock access to free guac rewards, and other extras, for Chipotle Rewards members in 2020. The brand is introducing Guac Mode to celebrate the one-year anniversary of Chipotle Rewards and its more than 8.5 million founding members. Existing Chipotle Rewards members will automatically have access to Guac Mode, and newcomers will have ten days to join Chipotle Rewards to unlock Guac Mode by visiting chipotle.com/guacmode or texting "Guac Mode" to 888-222.

Enroll in Chipotle Rewards by February 20th for Guac Mode

When Chipotle activates Guac Mode in February, eligible Chipotle Rewards members will receive a reward for one free topping or side of guacamole with the purchase of a regular-priced entrée. A special Guac Mode badge will appear in the My Rewards section of those Chipotle Rewards members' accounts and will be available for a limited time only.

"Our fans absolutely love our fresh, handmade guac, especially when it's not extra," said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer. "It's been an incredible first year of Chipotle Rewards and initiating Guac Mode—which gives our members free guac in February and extras all year long—is a perfect way to thank our loyal customers."

In addition to Guac Mode, Chipotle Rewards members earn 10 points for every $1 spent in the restaurant, online, or in the app, with 1,250 points resulting in a free entrée. Bonuses, like extra point days, help Chipotle Rewards members earn points more quickly so real food becomes real free real fast.

Chipotle will also continue to celebrate its fans throughout February by offering free delivery on any order $10 or more during the month's final two Free Delivery Sundays, Feb. 16 and Feb. 23.

The Guac Mode reward is valid only at participating Chipotle restaurants in the United States and cannot be combined with other offers or promotions. Not valid on catering or orders on third party delivery platforms. Additional restrictions may apply; void where prohibited.

Chipotle is offering free delivery on all orders $10 or more via the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com every Sunday through February 23rd. Valid only for orders placed and fulfilled on Sundays in February 2020, within Chipotle's delivery areas within the U.S. from participating U.S. Chipotle locations, during normal operating hours for such locations. Minimum order $10/maximum order $200, each excluding tax. Deliveries subject to availability. Offer is not valid on catering or Burritos by the Box orders. Redemptions of Chipotle Rewards and other promotional offers may be included in a qualifying delivery order but do not count towards satisfaction of minimum purchase requirements. Valid only at ORDER.CHIPOTLE.COM or on the Chipotle app; not valid on orders placed via third-party delivery platforms. Chipotle reserves the right to modify or terminate this offer at any time without notice. Additional restrictions may apply; void where prohibited.

ABOUT CHIPOTLE

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. Chipotle had over 2,600 restaurants as of December 30, 2019, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany and is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants. With more than 83,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. Steve Ells, founder and executive chairman, first opened Chipotle with a single restaurant in Denver, Colorado in 1993. For more information or to place an order online, visit WWW.CHIPOTLE.COM.

SOURCE Chipotle Mexican Grill

Related Links

http://www.chipotle.com

