Chipotle Gives Reins To Biggest TikTok Creators To Disrupt Traditional Big Game Advertising At Every Timeout

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) announced today the return of Free Delivery Sundays throughout February and the launch of a first-of-its-kind ad campaign called TikTok Timeout for the big game. On the busiest day of the year for delivery, Chipotle is teaming up with TikTok's biggest stars to create their very own Chipotle delivery ads that will showcase their personal content styles set to Justin Bieber's hit song "Yummy."

David Dobrik in Chipotle's #TikTokTimeout

A collection of creators will premiere Chipotle-sponsored content during each commercial break following a team timeout, including:

David Dobrik (@daviddobrik)

(@daviddobrik) Zach King (@zachking)

(@zachking) Addison Rae (@addisonre)

(@addisonre) Avani Gregg (@avani)

(@avani) Nick Uhas (@nickuhas)

(@nickuhas) Brittany Broski (@brittany_broski)

(@brittany_broski) Joshua Sadowski (LaughWithJosh) (@itssadowski)

(LaughWithJosh) (@itssadowski) Zahra (@muslimthicc)

(@muslimthicc) Kyle Shaffer (@kyle.shaffer)

(@kyle.shaffer) Greg Auerbach (@gregtube)

"The second screen is essential to the modern-day football viewing experience for Gen-Z," said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer. "TikTok Timeout allows us to show up where our target audience is and optimize the entertainment value of the evening by delivering them fresh content featuring their favorite creators."

Chipotle's TikTok Timeout targets a Gen-Z audience that accounts for 40% of all US consumers.* As digital natives, close to half of Gen-Zers are connected online for 10 hours a day.** Chipotle will curate a big game ad campaign on TikTok that will compete with traditional advertisements for viewers' attention in real time. Fans can view the ads by searching #TikTokTimeout on the TikTok app on Sunday.

Chipotle is offering free delivery on all orders $10 or more via the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com every Sunday through February 23rd. Valid only for orders placed and fulfilled on Sundays in February 2020, beginning 2/2, within Chipotle's delivery areas within the U.S. from participating U.S. Chipotle locations, during normal operating hours for such locations. Minimum order $10/maximum order $200, each excluding tax. Deliveries subject to availability. Offer is not valid on catering or Burritos by the Box orders. Redemptions of Chipotle Rewards and other promotional offers may be included in a qualifying delivery order but do not count towards satisfaction of minimum purchase requirements. Valid only at order.chipotle.com or on the Chipotle app; not valid on orders placed via third-party delivery platforms. Chipotle reserves the right to modify or terminate this offer at any time without notice. Additional restrictions may apply; void where prohibited.

