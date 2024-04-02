CHIPOTLE HIDES MORE THAN $1 MILLION IN FREE BURRITOS INSIDE NEW BURRITO VAULT GAME AHEAD OF NATIONAL BURRITO DAY

Fans who crack the code in Chipotle's Burrito Vault have a chance to unlock a Buy-One-Get-One (BOGO) offer* to enjoy on Thursday, April 4

Burrito Vault is inspired by the cultural phenomenon of digital word games in recent years

Chipotle Rewards members can celebrate National Burrito Day with a $0 delivery fee offer**

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) today announced it is launching a new interactive game, Burrito Vault, that will give away 100,000 Buy-One-Get-One free entrée codes* redeemable exclusively on National Burrito Day, April 4.

Chipotle's new Burrito Vault game gives fans a chance to unclock $1 million in free Chipotle ahead of National Burrito Day.

Starting at 12pm PT today, fans can access the Burrito Vault game by visiting www.unlockburritoday.com. The brand is challenging fans to guess two exact order combinations, ingredient by ingredient, that will unlock the bank. Prizes are available for the first 50,000 fans on April 2 and April 3 who successfully decipher the Burrito Vault code. The game will open daily at 12pm PT.

With more than 1.34 billion possible burrito combinations at Chipotle, Burrito Vault shines a light on the versatility of Chipotle's customizable menu, made with more than 53 real fresh ingredients and no artificial flavors, colors or additives.

How It Works:

Upon entering the game, players must attempt to unlock the Burrito Vault by guessing the correct Chipotle order. Players have four attempts each day. The first 50,000 players to unlock the Burrito Vault by guessing the correct Chipotle order each day will win a BOGO code. Winners must input a valid U.S. mobile phone number and the BOGO code will be texted to them. All players who correctly guess the Chipotle order and unlock the Burrito Vault will be automatically entered into Chipotle's National Burrito Day sweepstakes, where 53 fans will be randomly selected to win free burritos for a year.*

"We are launching Burrito Vault ahead of one of our most popular Chipotdays, National Burrito Day, giving players multiple opportunities to play and win," said Chris Brandt, Chief Brand Officer. "Burrito Vault is inspired by the popularity of word puzzles, which have swept the nation and become a daily ritual for so many of our fans and team members."

$0 Delivery Fee Offer

On National Burrito Day, April 4, Chipotle is extending a $0 delivery fee offer** to all Chipotle Rewards members ordering via Chipotle.com, Chipotle.ca and the Chipotle app with code DELIVER.

*Burrito Vault Legal Terms

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S., & DC, 13 years or older. Enter between approximately 12:01 pm PT on 4/2/24 through approximately 11:59 pm PT 4/3/24. Chipotle will let you know if you have won by sending you a text. Sweepstakes prize awarded as 52 Rewards credits for regular entrée. For Official Rules including how to enter, entry periods, entry limitations, and prize descriptions, visit unlockburritoday.com/rules. Sponsor: CMG Strategy Co., LLC, 610 Newport Center Drive, Suite 1400, Newport Beach, California, 92660.

**$0 Delivery Fee Offer Legal Terms

Higher menu prices are charged for delivery; additional service fees applied at checkout as well. Available April 4, 2024 only, within Chipotle's delivery areas from participating U.S. and Canada locations, during normal operating hours for such locations. Minimum order $12 CAD/ maximum order $200 CAD, each excluding tax and fees. Deliveries and redemptions are subject to availability. Offer is not valid on catering or Burritos by the Box orders. Redemptions of Chipotle Rewards and other promotional offers may be included in a qualifying delivery order but do not count towards satisfaction of minimum purchase requirements. Valid only on Chipotle website or the Chipotle app; not valid on orders placed via third-party delivery platforms. Chipotle reserves the right to modify or terminate this offer at any time without notice. Additional restrictions may apply; void where prohibited.

