Chipotle Kicks Off National Vegetarian Awareness Month With Meatless Monday Perks For Rewards Members

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) announced that it's offering 150 bonus points on vegetarian and plant-powered orders for veggie-loving Rewards members every Monday through October, National Vegetarian Month. Chipotle Rewards members can also redeem this offer today, World Vegetarian Day.

In addition to Chipotle's already customizable menu, the brand also offers preconfigured meatless menu items to make ordering effortless. The "Vegan" bowl features Sofritas®, while the "Vegetarian" bowl packs plenty of protein – Chipotle's infamous guac included. These Plant-Powered bowls are the first extensions in the brand's Lifestyle Bowl offering, which launched earlier this year with Keto, Paleo, Whole30® and double protein diet-approved menu options.

In 2014, Chipotle introduced Sofritas, a delicious organic plant-based protein that is shredded and smothered in a blend of spices including poblano pepper, cumin and chipotle chile. Now, the plant-based protein has become a fan favorite as Chipotle sold 14 million entrees with Sofritas in 2019 to date on top of 27 million vegetarian entrees sold.

"Our digital-first customers understand that the more you Chipotle, the more you can get free Chipotle so we're continuing to find creative ways to celebrate and reward them," said Tressie Lieberman, Vice President of Digital and Off-Premise at Chipotle Mexican Grill.

While Chipotle's veggie perks are national this month, there are a couple states that have already been extra veggie-forward.

Vermont has the highest rate of both vegetarian and Sofritas entrées ordered

Offer valid on 10/1/2019 as well as each Monday in October 2019, for 150 Chipotle Rewards bonus points with the purchase of a vegetarian or Sofritas entrée at a participating Chipotle restaurant or using the Chipotle mobile app or online ordering system. Maximum one eligible transaction per day. Presentation of valid Chipotle Rewards account required in order to earn the offer. Redemption is subject to availability. May not be combined with other coupons, promotions or special offers. Not valid on catering orders. Additional restrictions may apply; void where prohibited. See full Chipotle Rewards program terms here.

