CHIPOTLE KICKS OFF PARTNERSHIP WITH TEKKEN™ 8, RETURNS WITH NEW EXCLUSIVE EXPERIENCES FOR THE FIGHTING GAME COMMUNITY (FGC)

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) today announced its partnership with TEKKEN 8, the latest installment of the legendary fighting game franchise from Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. Chipotle will give TEKKEN 8 players the opportunity to earn in-game currency through digital entrée purchases made on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com.

Rewarding TEKKEN Fans Through Real Food

Starting today, Chipotle will offer TEKKEN 8 players the opportunity to earn premium in-game currency when ordering through the Chipotle app or Chipotle.com and using the promo code EWGF623 while supplies last*. As a nod to the TEKKEN community, the code EWGF623 pays homage to the iconic "Electric Wind God Fist" move.

With every qualifying order placed, players will receive a code for 500 TEKKEN COINS while supplies last, allowing them to purchase various costumes and items in the official TEKKEN 8 in-game shop. Chipotle Rewards members can also redeem 250 points in the Chipotle Rewards Exchange to receive an additional code for 500 TEKKEN COINS**. Players can learn more about the TEKKEN 8 in-game currency offer by visiting: chipotle.com/TEKKEN8.

Introducing: The TEKKEN 8 Battle Bowl

During the TEKKEN World Tour Finals in January, TEKKEN gave its followers on X the opportunity to vote for the ingredients that they think should be featured in the first official TEKKEN-inspired menu item at Chipotle. After more than 38,000 votes, TEKKEN fans chose the following burrito bowl order:

Chicken, White Rice, Black Beans, Fresh Tomato Salsa, Roasted Chili-Corn Salsa, Fajita Veggies, Cheese, and Guac.

The TEKKEN 8 Battle Bowl is available exclusively on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com for a limited time.

2024 Chipotle Challenger Series

Chipotle's 2024 edition of its signature esports competition will be hosted in partnership with Sony Interactive Entertainment and feature TEKKEN 8 as its title game. The 2024 Chipotle Challenger Series will be the first-ever branded tournament on the PlayStation® Tournaments platform, and the Grand Finals event will be broadcast live on the PlayStation® esports Twitch and YouTube channels on Saturday, May 4.

All eligible competitors in the Chipotle Challenger Series will earn free chips & guac from Chipotle. The two (2) winners of the Chipotle Challengers Series Grand Finals will receive Free Chipotle for a Year, a trip to Evo 2024 in Las Vegas, a share of $20,000 USD cash prizing, and more.

Chipotle Challenger Series prizing is subject to eligibility and additional terms and conditions. Players can learn more about the 2024 Chipotle Challenger Series at https://playst.cc/chipotle-challenger-series.

Evolution Championship Series (Evo) 2024 Presented By Chipotle

For the second consecutive year, Chipotle will serve as a presenting sponsor of the Evolution Championship Series (Evo) in Las Vegas. Building upon its success in 2023, Chipotle will have an on-site Community Lounge at the event and will fuel early bracket runs by providing free entrée cards to pool winners. The brand will also introduce "Chipotle Extra Match" segments during the live broadcast, reducing downtime for viewers and providing coverage opportunities for players who would not otherwise be featured on-broadcast.

"The amazing reception we received from the Fighting Game Community in 2023, notably Evo attendees cheering for our ads when they aired during the competition, has inspired us to double down on our investment in FGC," said Chris Brandt, Chief Brand Officer at Chipotle. "Gaming is a force shaping culture, so it's imperative that we show up in the right way for this passionate community by providing real value and access to exclusive experiences."

*AVAILABLE WHILE SUPPLIES LAST. Beginning on 4/8/24, up to the first 20,000 people who purchase a regular-priced entrée item through the Chipotle app or Chipotle.com using the promo code "EWGF623" at digital checkout will receive one (1) code ("Code") redeemable for 500 TEKKEN Coins in TEKKEN 8. Codes are only redeemable on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Promotion ends the earlier of 8/31/24 or when all Codes have been claimed. The Code will be delivered to the email address used to place the order and can be redeemed at chipotle-t8.com. Code is one-time use. Codes cannot be auctioned, bartered, or sold. You must have a valid copy of TEKKEN 8 and internet access to use the 500 TEKKEN Coins benefit. Not valid on orders in store or via third party delivery or ordering platforms. Limit: one (1) Code per transaction. U.S. only. 13+. Codes must be redeemed by 10/31/24. Additional restrictions may apply; void where prohibited. Use of Coins subject to TEKKEN 8's terms and conditions. Chipotle, Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc., and their respective parents, affiliates, subsidiaries, and advertising and promotion agencies and all of their respective officers, directors, employees, representatives and agents are not responsible for errors or difficulties of any kind whether human, mechanical, electronic, computer, network, typographical, printing or otherwise relating to or in connection with the offer, including, without limitation, errors or difficulties which may occur in connection with the administration of the offer, the processing of orders, the functionality of the Chipotle apps or websites, or in any offer-related materials. This offer is in no way administered, executed, or produced by Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. or its affiliates. Chipotle reserves the right to cancel the offer at any time.

**From 4/8/2024 - 8/31/2024 or while supplies of up to 4,000 codes last, Chipotle Rewards members can redeem 250 Chipotle Rewards points in the Rewards Exchange to receive one (1) unique code ("Code") redeemable for 500 TEKKEN Coins in TEKKEN 8. Codes are only redeemable on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The Code will be delivered to the email address associated with your Chipotle Rewards account and can be redeemed at chipotle-t8.com. You must have a valid copy of TEKKEN 8 and internet access to use the 500 TEKKEN Coins benefit. Must redeem by: 10/31/24. Subject to Chipotle Rewards terms and conditions. Limit: one (1) reward redemption per member. U.S. only. 13+. Additional restrictions may apply; void where prohibited. Use of Coins subject to TEKKEN 8's terms and conditions. Chipotle, Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc., and their respective parents, affiliates, subsidiaries, and advertising and promotion agencies and all of their respective officers, directors, employees, representatives and agents are not responsible for errors or difficulties of any kind whether human, mechanical, electronic, computer, network, typographical, printing or otherwise relating to or in connection with the offer, including, without limitation, errors or difficulties which may occur in connection with the administration of the offer, the processing of orders, the functionality of the Chipotle apps or websites, or in any offer-related materials. This offer is in no way administered, executed, or produced by Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. or its affiliates. Chipotle reserves the right to cancel the offer at any time.

About Chipotle

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. Chipotle had over 3,400 restaurants as of December 31, 2023, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany and is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants in North America and Europe. Chipotle is ranked on the Fortune 500 and is recognized on Fortune's Most Admired Companies 2024 list and Time Magazine's Most Influential Companies. With over 115,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. For more information or to place an order online, visit WWW.CHIPOTLE.COM.

About Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc.

Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc., part of the Bandai Namco Group, is a leading global publisher and developer of interactive entertainment for major video game consoles, PC, online, and mobile platforms. The company is known for creating many of the industry's beloved classic franchises such as PAC-MAN®, GALAGA®, TEKKEN®, SOULCALIBUR®, and ACE COMBAT®, and publishing the critically acclaimed DARK SOULS™ series and the blockbuster title ELDEN RING™. Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. is also the premier publisher in the Western hemisphere for anime-based video games including GUNDAM™, NARUTO SHIPPUDEN™, DRAGON BALL™, and ONE PIECE®. Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. More information about the company and its products can be found at http://www.bandainamcoent.com.

TEKKEN™8 & ©Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

Press Release ©Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc.

All other trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

