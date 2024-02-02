Chipotle Mexican Grill Digital Transformation Strategy Analysis Report 2023: Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs

This report provides insight into Chipotle's tech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, its technology initiatives, its estimated ICT budget, and its major ICT contracts.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Chipotle) is a fast-food chain operator in the US. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates restaurants under the Chipotle brand. It offers tacos, burritos, salads, burrito bowls (a burrito without the tortilla), tortilla chips, fruit and tea drinks, sodas, and organic milk, beer and margaritas. The company claims that its food is made of whole, unprocessed ingredients and is free-from added colors, flavors, or other additives.

Scope

  • Chipotle is using various digital tools, including digital/mobile ordering platforms, that allow customers to place orders online or through mobile app. It is also providing a new delivery tracker to allow customers to track their meal in real-time. Further they have placed digital order pickup shelves and digital order pick-up lanes (Chipotlanes)
  • Chipotle is tapping the power of emerging technologies to improve its operations. For instance, the food chain operator uses a digital food safety management tracking system that offers real-time end-to-end visibility across its supply chain and improves stock recovery process and has piloted the AI kitchen assistant Chippy to enhance operational efficiency
  • Chipotle partnered with app-based food delivery platforms, Uber Eats, Postmates, and DoorDash to bolster its delivery network and provide seamless customer experience. The platforms enable Chipotle to deliver food faster and provide convenience to its customers. Additionally, the company is leveraging the Venmo payment platform to enhance customer engagement and to offer digital cash to its customers

Key Topics Covered:

  • Overview
  • Digital Transformation Strategy
  • Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs
  • Technology Focus
  • Technology Initiatives
  • Investment
  • Partnership & Investment Network Map
  • ICT Budget and Contracts
  • Key Executives
  • Contact the Publisher

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • Amazon
  • Facebook
  • Yelp
  • Microsoft
  • Quantifind
  • Tableau
  • PwC
  • Adobe
  • Suneratech Technologies
  • UberEats
  • DoorDash
  • Postmates

