Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. To Hold Special Investor Call On June 27

DENVER, May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) announced today the date of the special mid-quarter investor conference call referenced on its Q1 earnings call. The special call will be held on Wednesday, June 27 at 4:15 PM Eastern time to discuss company strategy and plans under its new executive leadership.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 1-877-451-6152 or for international callers by dialing 1-201-389-0879.

The call will also be webcast live from Chipotle's website on the Investor Relations page at ir.chipotle.com. An archived webcast will be available approximately one hour after the end of the call.

ABOUT CHIPOTLE

Steve Ells, founder and executive chairman, started Chipotle with the idea that food served fast did not have to be a typical fast food experience. Today, Chipotle continues to offer a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads made from fresh, high-quality raw ingredients, prepared using classic cooking methods and served in an interactive style allowing people to get exactly what they want. Chipotle seeks out extraordinary ingredients that are not only fresh, but that are raised responsibly, with respect for the animals, land, and people who produce them. Chipotle prepares its food using real, wholesome ingredients and without the use of added colors, flavors or other additives typically found in fast food. Chipotle opened with a single restaurant in Denver in 1993 and now operates more than 2,400 restaurants. For more information, visit Chipotle.com.

