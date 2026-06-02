CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL TO ANNOUNCE SECOND QUARTER 2026 RESULTS ON JULY 29, 2026

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) will host a conference call on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss second quarter 2026 financial results and provide a business update for the third quarter to date.

A press release with second quarter financial results will be issued at approximately 4:10 p.m. ET on Wednesday, July 29, 2026.

Participants can join the conference call by dialing 1-888-317-6003 and will be prompted to enter the code 3937444. International callers can dial 1-412-317-6061 and will be prompted to enter the code 3937444.

The call will also be webcast live from the company's website on the investor relations page at ir.chipotle.com and registration is available at https://app.webinar.net/1xylDGAwMKP. An archived webcast will be available approximately one hour after the end of the call.

ABOUT CHIPOTLE

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. There are over 4,100 restaurants as of March 31, 2026, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and the Middle East and it is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants in North America and Europe. With over 135,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. For more information or to place an order online, visit www.chipotle.com.

SOURCE Chipotle Mexican Grill