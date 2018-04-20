Chipotle Names Marissa Andrada Chief Human Resources Officer

Andrada comes to Chipotle from Kate Spade & Company, where she served as senior vice president of human resources and chief human resources officer. In this capacity, Andrada was responsible for positioning the company and its culture for growth, including developing and implementing plans to recruit top-tier executive and design talent for the global, multi-channel lifestyle brand. Prior to joining Kate Spade, Andrada held several senior level positions in human resources at Starbucks, most recently serving as senior vice president, partner resources for the Americas, where she led innovation and strategy for retail employee programs including employee experience, engagement and compensation.

"Marissa is an exceptional human resources executive and a valuable addition to our management team," said Niccol. "With near-term priorities that include building the right structure and capabilities for sustained growth, and creating a culture of recognition and innovation throughout our company, Marissa's expertise and leadership will be essential as we look to strengthen those key areas."

Before joining Starbucks, Andrada held a variety of human resources roles with increasing responsibility for companies such as Gamestop, Red Bull North America, Universal Studios, and Pepsico/Pizza Hut. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from California State Polytechnic University, Pomona, Calif., and a Master's Degree in Business Administration from Pepperdine University, Malibu, Calif.

"Chipotle is a tremendous brand with so much potential," said Andrada. "I'm thrilled to be joining the company as they look to strengthen the talent and the team in ways that will set the company up for success in the next chapter."

