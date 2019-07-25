Chipotle Offers Free Guac And Serves Up A TikTok Dance Challenge In Honor Of National Avocado Day

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) announced today it's celebrating National Avocado Day on Wednesday, July 31st by offering free guac on any entrée purchased in Chipotle's app or on chipotle.com. The brand is also issuing its second official TikTok challenge, #GuacDance, set to begin on Friday, July 26.

Featuring, internet sensation Dr. Jean and her infamous guac song, the TikTok challenge invites guac fans to show off moves dedicated to everyone's favorite fruit. YouTuber and Chipotle super-fan Brent Rivera has already committed his participation in the dance-off. Chipotle was the first restaurant brand to partner with TikTok for a hashtag challenge in the United States with the #ChipotleLidFlip challenge in May.

Additionally, Chipotle will be inviting a number of iHeartRadio on-air personalities across the country into its restaurants for an engaging and transparent lesson on how to make fresh guac behind the line. From New York to Los Angeles, radio personalities including Skeery Jones and Alex Gervasi will see if their mashing skills will hold up to their talking skills. The iHeartRadio on-air personalities will see firsthand the real ingredients behind every batch and true culinary skills that Chipotle employees possess.

"We are excited to continue showing up in unexpected places and platforms in innovative ways," said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer of Chipotle. "You can't see the work that goes into our freshly made guac on the radio so we decided to get our friends from iHeartRadio behind the line to truly see and experience how we utilize real ingredients every day."

The free guac offer is valid only on July 31, 2019, with the purchase of a regular-priced entrée, on digital orders only (delivery and order ahead). Offer limited to one free guacamole topping per entree and is subject to availability. No promo code required. $10 minimum delivery applies. Offer available only in the US, via the Chipotle app and chipotle.com. Offer not available from third party delivery platforms. May be redeemed with a Chipotle Rewards entrée, but may not otherwise be combined with other coupons, promotions or special offers. Void where prohibited; additional restrictions may apply.

