Chipotle Receives A Compassion in World Farming Award For Pig Welfare

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) announced that it was the only U.S. company honored at the Compassion in World Farming's Good Farm Animal Welfare Awards. The event celebrated the global momentum that market-leading food companies are generating with higher welfare policies and practices. This year a total of 50 awards recognized policies that would benefit the lives of over 39 million animals each year.

Compassion in World Farming awards Chipotle with the Good Sow Commendation in Pig Welfare.

Chipotle was awarded a Good Sow Commendation in Pig Welfare for its commitment to ensuring that sows are free from confinement during both gestation and farrowing. This means gestation crates are never used for pregnant pigs, and farrowing crates are never used for mother pigs. This action is significant since these crates are so small that pigs cannot even turn around, causing them to exhibit abnormal behavior.

"While numerous U.S. producers and companies have acknowledged gestation crates as a serious welfare concern, most have yet to move away from gestation crates entirely, let alone begin to address the use of farrowing crates," commented Katya Simkhovich, Food Business Manager at Compassion in World Farming USA. "Chipotle Mexican Grill sets itself apart from other companies in setting the standard for a comprehensive and progressive policy avoiding all systems of close confinement throughout a sow's life. By ensuring that sows are never confined in gestation or farrowing crates, and are raised outdoors or in deeply bedded open barns, Chipotle demonstrates a serious and genuine commitment to animal welfare. We look forward to working together to drive more meaningful progress for farm animals in the future."

As demand for improved treatment of pigs, chickens, and other farmed animals continues to grow, companies like Chipotle are putting themselves at the forefront of the movement to meet that demand and build a better food system.

"Chipotle is honored to have received the Good Sow Commendation from Compassion in World Farming. We are dedicated to serving food with integrity and ensuring our real ingredients are responsibly sourced," said Yael Cypers, Animal Welfare Manger at Chipotle. "We have been serving humanely raised meat in our restaurants for more than 20 years, and are dedicated to maintaining high animal welfare standards. We look forward to continuing to work with Compassion in World Farming and our supply partners to drive further progress in our collective efforts to Cultivate a Better World."

Across the U.K., Europe, China, and the U.S. there were 11 Good Egg Awards, two Good Chicken Awards, three Good Turkey Awards, three Good Calf Awards, two Good Dairy Commendations, two Good Sow Commendations and three Good Rabbit Commendations, in addition to 17 producer awards in China. The awards ceremony also included one Rabbit Innovation Award, one Cage-Free award, three Retailer Awards, and two Sustainable Food and Farming Awards.

"While change is being driven by a myriad of stakeholders concerned about the welfare of farm animals and the need to look after our planet, it is the food industry that makes this change a reality," Dr. Tracey Jones, Compassion in World Farming's Director of Food Business, reflects on the success of the awards. "Addressing the major welfare issues in pig production is challenging at the best of times. It's particularly encouraging therefore to be able to award Chipotle on their commitment for free farrowing and higher welfare pig production. We hope that by sharing experiences, more producers will gain the confidence needed to invest and trial new systems. Our awards are a great way to recognize and congratulate those that are doing their part to better the lives of farm animals. We hope that others will follow in Chipotle's footsteps to help drive change, for the sake of the millions of pigs reared for food each year."

ABOUT CHIPOTLE

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. Chipotle had approximately 2,500 restaurants as of March 31, 2019, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany and is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants. With more than 70,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. Steve Ells, founder and Executive Chairman, first opened Chipotle with a single restaurant in Denver, Colorado in 1993. For more information or to place an order online, visit WWW.CHIPOTLE.COM.

ABOUT CIWF

Compassion in World Farming is the leading international farmed animal protection organization. Founded in 1967 by a British dairy farmer who became concerned about the development of industrial farming, today we campaign peacefully on a global level to end cruel intensive farming practices. Our aim is to end factory farming, and replace it with a food system that is compassionate to animals, fair to farmers and farm workers, and sustainable for the planet.

Compassion engages with the world's leading food companies to create and adopt meaningful animal welfare policies, while tracking the progress of those commitments to ensure they are met on or ahead of schedule. We inspire progress through prestigious awards, educate increasingly concerned consumers on where their food comes from, and support legislation to further protect farmed animals. Visit www.ciwf.com to learn more.

