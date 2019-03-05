Chipotle Rewards Launches By Giving Fans A Quarter Of A Million Dollars On Venmo

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG), announced today the national launch of its highly anticipated loyalty program, Chipotle Rewards. To show people how good it feels to get rewarded, Chipotle is using Venmo payouts to give away up to a quarter of a million dollars, to approximately 25,000 Chipotle fans per day, from now through March 15, 2019.

This is the latest advancement in Chipotle's efforts to make the brand more accessible and to strengthen the relationship with its community. To start earning free Chipotle with Chipotle Rewards, people can sign up in the Chipotle app or at Chipotle.com/Rewards. Those who enroll will earn 10 points for every $1 spent in the restaurant, online, or in the app, with 1,250 points resulting in a free entrée. Bonuses, like extra point days, will help members earn points more quickly so real food becomes real free real fast. Chipotle Rewards brings instant gratification to customers with free chips and guac after the first purchase as a member, and with surprise birthday rewards.

"Similar to how we build restaurants where people live and work, we want to have a presence in all of the places our customers spend time digitally," said Curt Garner, chief technology officer at Chipotle. "Chipotle Rewards is another access point for consumers; a way for guests to engage with our promise of real ingredients prepared fresh daily and a way for us to say thank you for joining our mission of cultivating a better world."

Chipotle is one of the most mentioned brands on Venmo, a leading payment app for splitting and sharing payments with Venmo friends in the app's social feed. For a chance to receive anywhere between $1 and $500, consumers submit the phone number associated with their Venmo account at ChipotleRewardMe.com. Within 24 hours, recipients of the payouts will be alerted of the payment in the Venmo app with a payment note from Chipotle along with a custom Chipotle pepper emoji, which is the first of its kind in the restaurant industry on the platform.

"Chipotle is one of the first brands to utilize Venmo's technology to engage with customers through this pay-out feature on the Venmo app," said Chris Brandt, chief marketing officer at Chipotle. "Our customers have been asking for a loyalty program for a long time and we're excited to partner with Venmo to reach their highly engaged network of digital-first customers to launch Chipotle Rewards, where the more you Chipotle, the more you can get free Chipotle!"

"Chipotle is a beloved brand with a loyal customer following who already split and share their Chipotle orders in the Venmo feed," said Greg Fisher, vice president of global brand and integrated marketing, PayPal. "It made perfect sense to connect our brands to reward customers with free money to celebrate the launch of Chipotle Rewards and we look forward to partnering with Chipotle on future projects."

For more information visit CHIPOTLE.COM/REWARDS. Free chips and guac offer is for Chipotle Rewards account holders only and may be earned after the first purchase as a participant in the program. $5.00 minimum purchase and presentation of valid Chipotle Rewards account is required. Redemption of free chips and guac is subject to availability, may not be combined with other coupons, promotions or special offers, is not valid on catering orders, and is void where prohibited. Offer expires June 23, 2019; additional restrictions may apply.

No purchase is necessary to participate in the Venmo cash giveaway, sponsored by Chipotle. A purchase will not increase your chances of winning. Open to legal residents of the 48 contiguous U.S. States and D.C., 18 or older, with a valid Venmo account. Void in AK, HI, & where prohibited. Limited Time Only. Limited to one entry per person. Sweepstakes ends at 11:59 pm Pacific time on 3/15/19. Only the first 25,000 valid entries on each calendar day during the sweepstakes will win. Entrants using phone number not associated with a Venmo account will receive a text message to register for Venmo to claim the prize. For prize descriptions, odds disclosure, Official Rules and complete details go to: chipotle.com/chipotlerewardme. To view the Sponsor's Mobile Terms, http://chipotle.com/terms. Sponsor: CMG Strategy Co., LLC, 610 Newport Center Drive, Suite 1300, Newport Beach, California, 92660.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. Chipotle had nearly 2,500 restaurants as of December 31, 2018 in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany and is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants. With more than 70,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. Steve Ells, founder and executive chairman, first opened Chipotle with a single restaurant in Denver, Colorado in 1993. For more information or to place an order online, visit WWW.CHIPOTLE.COM.

