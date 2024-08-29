CHIPOTLE TEAMS UP WITH THE OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY TO FUEL BUCKEYE ATHLETES WITH REAL FOOD

For the 2024-25 school year, every scholarship and walk-on student athlete at The Ohio State University will receive a customized card granting them free Chipotle for the entirety of their respective athletic seasons

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) today announced a first-of-its-kind partnership with all student athletes at The Ohio State University that will grant them access to free Chipotle for their respective athletic seasons. For the 2024-25 school year, every scholarship and walk-on student athlete at The Ohio State University, approximately 1,000 in total, will receive a customized Chipotle card granting them one free entrée per week for 15 weeks.

Columbus Loves Chipotle

The passion for Chipotle among OSU athletes is fervent. Ohio State is among the top five four-year universities that consume the most Chipotle.

"With so many Buckeyes routinely visiting our High Street restaurant on campus and our strong connection to the Columbus community with a Restaurant Support Center in the Arena District, we wanted to pursue a partnership that would increase access to real food for all student athletes at OSU," said Chris Brandt, Chief Brand Officer at Chipotle. "Typically, only a few star athletes secure NIL deals and brand partnerships, but we wanted to reward all Buckeyes with real ingredients to support their pursuit of academic and athletic excellence."

Chipotle's Real Food for Real Athletes platform focuses on supporting athletes across all levels by providing proper nutrition through real food and fresh ingredients.

"We are thrilled for this continued partnership with Chipotle," said Ohio State's Assistant Athletic Director of NIL, Logan Hittle. "This collaboration highlights our commitment to helping student-athletes thrive both on and off the playing surface while partnering with a brand that shares our passion for excellence and authenticity."

Emphasizing "THE" in The Ohio State University

Chipotle's new ad featuring star running back TreVeyon Henderson, cornerback Denzel Burke, and wide receiver Jeremiah Smith is narrated by Buckeye legend Archie Griffin and showcases the football traditions that make the Ohio State Football one of "THE" most storied programs in the country. The ad can be seen in its entirety here: https://youtu.be/qH1OHTYUgCo.

Last year, Chipotle unveiled its first version of "THE" ad featuring Henderson and other prominent Buckeye football players: https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cxa2xMvriH5/.

In 2022, Chipotle teamed up with Henderson and Ohio State's entire offensive line for its first-ever college football NIL campaign. The players were featured in a video, also narrated by Archie Griffin, that showcased Henderson's journey from Hopewell, Virginia to the bright lights of the Horseshoe: https://www.instagram.com/p/Ch_BigtPnLA/?hl=en.

Ohio State and Chipotle worked closely to develop this partnership with athletics multimedia rights holder Ohio State Sports Properties, the locally based team of Learfield—the media and technology company powering college athletics.

Harvesting Real Opportunity at OSU

To further support students and continue the company's advocacy for the future of farming and sustainably sourced ingredients, the Chipotle Cultivate Foundation is introducing a full four-year scholarship for an in-state student attending The Ohio State University's College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences. The scholarship will cover the full cost of attendance for a student pursuing a degree in agricultural-related studies. Students must be in good academic standing to be eligible for the scholarship.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. There are over 3,500 restaurants as of June 30, 2024, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Kuwait and it is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants in North America and Europe. Chipotle is ranked on the Fortune 500 and is recognized on Fortune's Most Admired Companies 2024 list and Time Magazine's Most Influential Companies. With over 120,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. For more information or to place an order online, visit WWW.CHIPOTLE.COM.

