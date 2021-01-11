Chipotle To Fill 15,000 Jobs Via National Career Day

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) today announced its first national hiring event of the year called 'Coast To Coast Career Day' on Thursday, January 14th. The brand has a goal of employing 15,000 new team members for its restaurants across the U.S. Chipotle's continued expansion and internal growth are key drivers for the job openings, ending 2020 with nearly 11,000 internal promotions and the possibility of roughly 200 new restaurant locations on the horizon.

Chipotle's Coast to Coast Career Day on January 14th

Prioritizing health and safety, Chipotle is requiring advance online registration to reserve an interview time and will conduct the meetings with COVID-19 safety protocols in place, including mandatory masks and social distancing. Outdoor interviews are available based on candidate preference and restaurant location. Coast to Coast Career Day interviews will take place between 8:00 – 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. local time at participating restaurants. For more information or to schedule an interview, candidates should visit CoastToCoastCareerDay.com.

"We are fortunate to be experiencing growth during this unique time and want to safely provide an opportunity for purpose-driven individuals to join us on our mission of cultivating a better world," said Marissa Andrada, Chief Diversity, Inclusion and People Officer. "To attract and retain top talent and foster a culture of well-being, we offer best-in-class benefits coupled with training and development opportunities that create a learning culture for continual growth."

More than 70 percent of Chipotle's General Managers are a result of internal promotions, where crew members have advanced through the brand's established career path. Additionally, Chipotle covered more than $13 million in college tuition costs and paid out over $40 million in bonuses and assistance pay for its restaurant employees last year.

Chipotle employee William Banfield added, "Three years ago, I started as a General Manager in a New York restaurant and within six months was selected to be part of the Certified Training Manager program. Today, I am working for corporate on the Talent Acquisition team, demonstrating the possibilities that exist when you join an organization that believes in individual growth and development."

Chipotle's robust benefits program includes an all crew bonus, which allows its restaurant employees the opportunity to earn an extra month's worth of pay each year; access to mental health care and English as a second language for employees and their families; tuition reimbursement and debt-free college degrees; free meals and more.

To learn more about working at Chipotle, visit @PeopleofChipotle on Instagram.

ABOUT CHIPOTLE

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. Chipotle had over 2,700 restaurants as of September 30, 2020, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany and is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants. With more than 94,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. Steve Ells, founder and former executive chairman, first opened Chipotle with a single restaurant in Denver, Colorado in 1993. For more information or to place an order online, visit WWW.CHIPOTLE.COM.

SOURCE Chipotle Mexican Grill

Related Links

www.chipotle.com

