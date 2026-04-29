CHIPOTLE TO GIVE AWAY UP TO $2 MILLION IN FREE BURRITOS TO TEACHERS AND HEALTHCARE WORKERS

To celebrate Teacher Appreciation Week (May 4 through May 8) and National Nurses Week (May 6 through May 12), up to 100,000 healthcare workers and 100,000 teachers, randomly selected and verified through ID.me, will receive free entrée e-gift cards, totaling as much as $2 million in free Chipotle1

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) announced today that it will award up to 200,000 teachers and healthcare workers with free entrée e-gift cards, totaling as much as $2 million in free Chipotle, as part of its annual Teacher Appreciation Week and National Nurses Week celebration. Last year, the program received its highest participation to date, reinforcing the impact of Chipotle's community recognition programs. Since 2016, the company has given away more than $16 million in free Chipotle to teachers and medical professionals.

To celebrate Teacher Appreciation Week (May 4 through May 8) and National Nurses Week (May 6 through May 12), up to 100,000 healthcare workers and 100,000 teachers, randomly selected and verified through ID.me, will receive free entrée e-gift cards, totaling as much as $2 million in free Chipotle

How It Works

Through May 12, Chipotle invites teachers and healthcare workers to enter for a chance to receive a free entrée e-gift card on their respective microsites: Teachers: teacherthanks.chipotle.com Healthcare workers: healthcarethanks.chipotle.com

At the conclusion of the entry period, an initial 100,000 teachers and 100,000 healthcare workers will be randomly selected and invited to verify their employment status via ID.me. If potential winners do not verify their employment status, additional potential winners will be selected and invited to verify their status.

Teachers and healthcare workers who successfully verify their employment status within 48 hours will receive a free entrée e-gift card. Winners will be notified starting May 13.

"At Chipotle, we're committed to showing up for the communities we serve, and that starts with the people who make a difference every day," said Stephanie Perdue, Senior Vice President of Brand Marketing at Chipotle. "Recognizing teachers and healthcare workers through this program is one way we can give back meaningfully."

How to Get Involved

During National Nurses Week, guests can support nurses nationwide by rounding up their order total to the next highest dollar through Chipotle's Round-Up for Real Change feature on the Chipotle app or Chipotle.com. Proceeds will benefit the American Nurses Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the American Nurses Association that harnesses The Power of Nurses™ to support programs advancing nursing practice, education and leadership across the U.S.

Later this year, guests will have the opportunity to support Kids In Need Foundation via Round-Up for Real Change. Kids In Need Foundation is a national nonprofit organization that helps create equitable learning spaces through the distribution of supplies and resources, and by investing in teachers and students in underserved schools. Funds from the round-up will be used for school supply donations from the Kids In Need Foundation's Supply A Teacher Program.

1 – NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. states & DC, 18 years or older (minors must have parental consent) who are "Healthcare Professionals" or "Teachers." Enter between approx. 12:01 a.m. PT on April 28, 2026 – approx. 11:59 p.m. PT on May 12, 2026. For Official Rules including how to enter, definition of healthcare professional and teacher, entry limitations, odds, prize descriptions, and complete details, visit www.chipotle.com/healthcare-teachers-legal. Sponsor: CMG Strategy Co., LLC

About Chipotle

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. There are over 4,000 restaurants as of December 31, 2025, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and the Middle East and it is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants in North America and Europe. With over 130,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. For more information or to place an order online, visit chipotle.com.

SOURCE Chipotle Mexican Grill