CHIPOTLE UNVEILS ITS MUST-VISIT RESTAURANT GUIDE TO IMPRESS DATES ON VALENTINE'S DAY

Chipotle unveils a curated list of its most unique restaurant locations for memorable Valentine's Day dining

People with the word "Chipotle" in their online dating profiles are 2.4 times more likely to strike up a conversation with a potential match

Chipotle will offer new Valentine's Day-themed virtual and physical gift cards for burrito lovers

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) today launched a new Must-Visit Restaurant list featuring its most unique locations around the world, just in time for Valentine's Day. Whether fans are in a situationship or have proven their love by knowing their partner's Chipotle order, these restaurants feature iconic views, rich history, or stunning architecture, making them ideal to experience with someone special.

Chipotle Sedona is the perfect post-hike date spot with views of iconic red rock buttes and Snoopy Rock.

Iconic Destinations for Valentine's Day

Among its approximately 3,400 restaurants worldwide, Chipotle has selected its top 10 locations that make an ideal backdrop for a memorable meal. Just like Chipotle's customizable menu of real food, there is a Chipotle restaurant for every personality type.

For The Nature Lovers – Sedona, Arizona

Incredible views of Sedona's iconic red rock buttes and Snoopy Rock make Chipotle Sedona the perfect post-hike date spot. For The History Buffs – Boston , Massachusetts

Dine at a 300-year-old Boston landmark at Chipotle School Street. The Old Corner Bookstore was constructed in 1718 and is Boston's oldest commercial building. Today, the location sells burritos instead of books. For The Alien Obsessed – St. Louis , Missouri

Located in the Flying Saucer Building, this iconic mid-century modern structure makes it feel like you are dining in a UFO when visiting Chipotle Grand Boulevard. For The Big Apple Dweller – New York, New York

Located on the first floor of the most recognizable skyscraper in the world, the Chipotle Empire State Building restaurant features art deco signage that pays homage to the famed structure. Fans can pick up burritos before heading up to the observation deck for epic views. For The State Capital Enthusiasts – Austin, Texas

Chipotle Congress , located in a charming historic building blocks from the Texas Capitol, is ideal for political partisans. For The Railfans – Fayetteville, Arkansas

Chipotle's West Dickson Street restaurant, located near the state university campus, is in the historic Frisco Depot train station, a National Register of Historic Places-listed train station. For The Architecture Aficionados – London, U.K.

Chipotle St. Martins Lane features a façade of Victorian and Edwardian influence, a stunning display for design enthusiasts. For The Francophiles – Paris, France

Chipotle Montmartre is the first Chipotle location in France and boasts three floors of dining space in the city of love. For The Alfresco Diners – Atlanta, Georgia

Chipotle Buckhead North features the biggest patio of any Chipotle location, perfect for dinner under the stars. For The Chipotle Super Fans – Denver, Colorado

Prove your love for Chipotle with a pilgrimage to Chipotle Evans , the first-ever Chipotle restaurant, which also features the iconic Chipotle logo sign.

Chipotle Dating Culture

It has been reported by a popular dating app that people using the word "Chipotle" in their profile were 2.4 times more likely to strike up a conversation with a potential match. Over the years, Chipotle has proven to be a popular destination for couples savoring the first bites of a budding relationship (see HERE).

"We hear from countless fans who have found love while bonding over Chipotle's real food," said Chris Brandt, Chief Brand Officer. "With Valentine's Day around the corner, we wanted to make it easy for guests to find a dynamic date destination."

Virtual Chipot-Dates

For those who can't make it into a restaurant to celebrate in real life, physical and virtual Valentine's-themed gift cards make the perfect present for burrito lovers to join one another virtually. Fans can learn more and purchase Chipotle gift cards at chipotle.com/gift-cards.

