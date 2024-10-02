CHIPOTLE'S FIRST RESTAURANT OPENS IN DUBAI WITH ALSHAYA GROUP

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) announces the opening of its first restaurant in Dubai today in partnership with leading international franchise retail operator Alshaya Group. Located at 'The Beach' at Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR), this new location marks Chipotle's first restaurant in the United Arab Emirates, with a second location planned to open in the region at the Dubai Hills Mall in the coming months.

Musthafa EK Photography - Professional Interior Photographers Middle East | UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi, Qatar Doha, Saudi Arabia Riyadh Jeddah, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain | Central Asia | Kazakhstan Almaty | Azerbaijan Baku | India Mumbai Delhi Bengaluru Bangalore Chennai

The new Chipotle at JBR is set in a marquee location along the beachside boulevard, spanning over 6,000 square feet, and is open from 10:00am – 12:00am local time on weekdays; and until 1:00am local time on weekends.

In April, Chipotle's expansion into the Middle East began with a restaurant at The Avenues, Kuwait's largest shopping mall, which marked the first time the company had entered a new country in over 10 years. Last month, Alshaya Group opened a second Chipotle restaurant in Kuwait, located at The Walk Mall in Ardiya.

"We are thrilled by the overwhelming response to Chipotle's responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real ingredients in Kuwait and hope to see similar enthusiasm at our JBR restaurant," said Chief Business Development Officer Nate Lawton. "Alshaya has been a tremendous partner and continues to ensure our culinary and our purpose to cultivate a better world are clear points of differentiation for consumers as we enter these new regions."

John Hadden, Chief Executive Officer, Alshaya Group, said: "The early results at the Chipotle restaurants in Kuwait have exceeded our expectations, making it one of the top performing brands in our portfolio, and we are more confident than ever that the fast-casual concept has immense growth potential in the Middle East. We're excited to open our doors at JBR and start serving Chipotle's delicious culinary and menu of real ingredients to more guests throughout the Gulf region."

Chipotle's existing international portfolio of owned and operated restaurants includes 47 locations in Canada; 20 in the United Kingdom; six locations in France; and two in Germany. In North America, the Company currently owns and operates over 3,500 restaurants and is targeting 8 to 10% growth per year for the foreseeable future with at least 80% including a Chipotlane. Chipotle plans to open between 285 to 315 new restaurants this year, with a long-term target of 7,000 locations in North America.

Information on submitting international business development opportunities can be found at IR.CHIPOTLE.com/contact-us.

ABOUT CHIPOTLE

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. There are over 3,500 restaurants as of June 30, 2024, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Kuwait and it is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants in North America and Europe. Chipotle is ranked on the Fortune 500 and is recognized on Fortune's Most Admired Companies 2024 list and Time Magazine's Most Influential Companies. With over 120,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. For more information or to place an order online, visit CHIPOTLE.com.

ABOUT ALSHAYA GROUP

Alshaya Group is a dynamic family-owned enterprise, first established in Kuwait in 1890. With a consistent record of growth and innovation, Alshaya Group is one of the world's leading brand franchise operators, offering an unparalleled choice of well-loved international brands to customers.

Alshaya Group's portfolio extends across MENA, Türkiye and Europe, with thousands of stores, cafes, restaurants and leisure destinations, as well as a large scale online and digital business.

Operating in multiple sectors including Fashion, Food, Health & Beauty, Pharmacy, Home Furnishings and Leisure & Entertainment, Alshaya Group colleagues are united by a commitment to authentically deliver great customer service and brand experiences.

Fresh, modern and relevant, Alshaya's constantly evolving portfolio reflects the choices and lifestyle of its customers. From flagship stores and restaurants in prestige malls, through to local coffee shops, drive-thrus and online, Alshaya Group brings customers the brands they love in the places they want to be. Learn more about Alshaya Group at www.alshaya.com.

SOURCE Chipotle Mexican Grill