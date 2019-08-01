Chipotle's National Avocado Day Celebrations Smash Records

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) announced today that its National Avocado Day activations resulted in a number of record-breaking milestones. The TikTok challenge, #GuacDance, was inspired by Dr. Jean's viral guac song and is TikTok's highest performing branded challenge to run in the U.S. The campaign drove over 250,000 video submissions using the specific hashtag, resulting in nearly 430 million video starts during its six-day run on TikTok.

The promotion also resulted in Chipotle's biggest guac day in history, with over 802,000 sides of guac served. Chipotle used an additional 7,500 cases, roughly 187,500 pounds of avocados to meet the demand of the holiday. In total, that's 18,500 cases, over 420,000 pounds of avocados just on National Avocado Day.

"We were blown away by the passion people have for our guac and the enthusiasm for National Avocado Day," said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer of Chipotle. "The overwhelmingly positive responses, as seen in both our digital orders and the 430 million #GuacDance TikTok videos, confirm our fans' real appreciation for Chipotle's handmade guac."

