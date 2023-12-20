Chipoys Achieves OU Kosher Certification: Enhanced Packaging to Showcase Certification in Early 2024

News provided by

Chipoys

20 Dec, 2023, 07:00 ET

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipoys, renowned for its bold and crunchy chip varieties, is thrilled to announce the attainment of the prestigious OU Kosher certification for its product range, including favorites like "Fire Red Hot," "Chile Limón," "Spicy Ranch," and "Original." This certification marks a significant commitment to quality and inclusivity, adhering to the stringent Kosher standards set by the Orthodox Union.

Continue Reading
Made with the highest quality ingredients, Chipoys Rolled Tortilla Chips use a unique rolled shape for added crunch. Currently, Chipoys has four options in its lineup of zestful and full-flavored chip choices — Original, Fire Red Hot, Chile Limon and Spicy Ranch.
Made with the highest quality ingredients, Chipoys Rolled Tortilla Chips use a unique rolled shape for added crunch. Currently, Chipoys has four options in its lineup of zestful and full-flavored chip choices — Original, Fire Red Hot, Chile Limon and Spicy Ranch.

Beginning in early 2024, Chipoys' packaging will feature the OU Kosher symbol, reflecting our dedication to meeting diverse dietary preferences. "Earning the OU Kosher certification is a milestone that underscores our dedication to quality and cultural respect," stated Chipoys Co-Founder and CEO Michael Berro. "We are proud to meet the high standards required for Kosher certification and to offer our customers products that align with their dietary practices."

The certification process, overseen by the Orthodox Union, ensures all aspects of production meet rigorous Kosher compliance standards. This achievement highlights Chipoys' commitment to excellence and customer trust.

"Our diverse range of flavors, combined with this certification, allows us to cater to a wider audience, reinforcing our brand's promise of loud flavor and unmatched crunch," added President Michele Abo.

Look for the new OU Kosher-certified packaging on shelves and online starting in early 2024. For more details about Chipoys and our products, visit www.chipoys.com.

About Chipoys
Chipoys offers an exciting range of chips known for their unique crunch and bold flavors. They invite retail partners to join their growing distribution network.

Contact Information:
Michele Abo
516 848 7177
[email protected]
www.chipoys.com

SOURCE Chipoys

Also from this source

Chipoys and Menards Ignite Passion for Flavors and Racing with NHRA Star Justin Ashley

Chipoys, the brand synonymous with living loudly and enjoying every moment to the fullest, is proud to announce a dynamic partnership with Menards...

Chipoys Named Best Salty Snack by Convenience Store News

Chipoys – the authentic rolled tortilla chip made with premium ingredients – is proud to announce its latest achievement as the "Best Salty Snack" in ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

New Products & Services

Image1

Licensing

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.