Chipoys Achieves OU Kosher Certification: Enhanced Packaging to Showcase Certification in Early 2024

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipoys, renowned for its bold and crunchy chip varieties, is thrilled to announce the attainment of the prestigious OU Kosher certification for its product range, including favorites like "Fire Red Hot," "Chile Limón," "Spicy Ranch," and "Original." This certification marks a significant commitment to quality and inclusivity, adhering to the stringent Kosher standards set by the Orthodox Union.

Made with the highest quality ingredients, Chipoys Rolled Tortilla Chips use a unique rolled shape for added crunch. Currently, Chipoys has four options in its lineup of zestful and full-flavored chip choices — Original, Fire Red Hot, Chile Limon and Spicy Ranch.

Beginning in early 2024, Chipoys' packaging will feature the OU Kosher symbol, reflecting our dedication to meeting diverse dietary preferences. "Earning the OU Kosher certification is a milestone that underscores our dedication to quality and cultural respect," stated Chipoys Co-Founder and CEO Michael Berro. "We are proud to meet the high standards required for Kosher certification and to offer our customers products that align with their dietary practices."

The certification process, overseen by the Orthodox Union, ensures all aspects of production meet rigorous Kosher compliance standards. This achievement highlights Chipoys' commitment to excellence and customer trust.

"Our diverse range of flavors, combined with this certification, allows us to cater to a wider audience, reinforcing our brand's promise of loud flavor and unmatched crunch," added President Michele Abo.

Look for the new OU Kosher-certified packaging on shelves and online starting in early 2024. For more details about Chipoys and our products, visit www.chipoys.com.

About Chipoys

Chipoys offers an exciting range of chips known for their unique crunch and bold flavors. They invite retail partners to join their growing distribution network.

Contact Information:

Michele Abo

516 848 7177

[email protected]

www.chipoys.com

SOURCE Chipoys