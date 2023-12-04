Chipoys and Menards Ignite Passion for Flavors and Racing with NHRA Star Justin Ashley

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipoys, the brand synonymous with living loudly and enjoying every moment to the fullest, is proud to announce a dynamic partnership with Menards and Maynard Ashley Racing for a high-octane in-store event featuring Justin Ashley, the most victorious Top Fuel racer of the 2023 NHRA regular season. As we prepare to host this exhilarating event at the Menards in Avon, Indiana, we invite fans to join us on Wednesday, December 6, from 4:00-5:00 p.m. for an unforgettable meet-and-greet experience.

Justin Ashley, fresh from another Top Five finish in the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series and the 2020 Rookie of the Year, will start the Performance Racing Industry (PRI) Show with an appearance at Menards – a long-time supporter of the Phillips Connect Toyota team driver. This event is a celebration of the successful addition of Chipoys' bold and authentic snacks to Menards' offerings, showcasing our shared dedication to excellence, community engagement, and the spirit of the NHRA.

Justin competes in the NHRA national series which has grown into a global sports-entertainment business while remaining true to its roots – providing competitors a place to race and fans an experience like no other. Today, the NHRA boasts the world's fastest motorsports attraction, with performances exceeding 330 mph in less than 3.7 seconds, and maintains a deeply loyal fan base that thrives on the behind-the-scenes access and community connection that only NHRA can provide.

Chipoys invites fans and flavor enthusiasts to live loudly with us at this special event. Join us to celebrate the synergy of excitement, flavor, and speed that only Chipoys, Menards, and NHRA can deliver together.

For more details, contact Angela Krejchik, Chipoys National Sales Director, or visit our website at www.chipoys.com.

About Chipoys: Chipoys is the lifestyle brand that brings you authentic rolled tortilla chips, packed with bold flavors and the promise of fun in every bite. We're dedicated to preserving traditional Mexican flavors while constantly innovating to satisfy your snack cravings.

About Menards: Menards, headquartered in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, serves as a cornerstone of the home improvement industry, committed to providing quality, value, and service across 15 states, ensuring every DIY enthusiast and professional finds exactly what they need for their next project.

About NHRA: The National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) is the largest auto racing organization in the world, founded in 1951. It has evolved into a global sports-entertainment business that showcases the fastest motorsports attractions, with deeply loyal fans who revel in the high-speed thrills and excitement that NHRA racing provides.

