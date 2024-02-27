Chipoys Embarks on Global Expansion with Award-Winning Flavors and Inclusive Certifications

Expanding Global Footprint with Celebrated Flavors and Commitment to Quality

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipoys , renowned for its adventurous flavors and inventive snack selections, unveils significant milestones emphasizing its worldwide dedication to excellence, diversity, and inclusivity. With its signature flavors such as "Spicy Ranch," "Fire Red Hot," "Chile Limón," and the classic "Original," Chipoys maintains its allure among global taste enthusiasts. Notably, the brand's "Spicy Ranch" variant has earned accolades, securing a victory in the 2023 Convenience Store News Best New Products Awards, solidifying Chipoys' position as a trailblazer in the market.

As Chipoys reinforces its presence in North America, it also acknowledges the broader scope of its market expansion, including strategic developments like the successful launch in the EU, the GCC region, and more. These efforts complement the brand's vision to cater to a diverse global audience, reflecting its recent accomplishments in obtaining OU Kosher and Halal certifications. These certifications signify Chipoys' adherence to inclusive dietary standards, aligning with the brand's mission to offer high-quality snack options to a varied customer base.

"Our achievements, from securing prestigious awards to broadening our international footprint, showcase our dedication to excellence and responsiveness to our customers' diverse needs," said Michael Berro, CEO of Chipoys. "Earning the OU Kosher and Halal certifications while being recognized for our 'Spicy Ranch' flavor exemplifies our commitment to delivering inclusive and quality snack options."

The brand's commitment extends beyond flavor innovation to embrace global appeal through ethical and culturally aware practices. By introducing certification symbols on packaging in early to mid-2024, Chipoys highlights its unwavering commitment to quality and inclusivity. This initiative guarantees that Chipoys' bold flavors and distinctive crunch cater to a broad audience, honoring diverse dietary needs and preferences.

Michele Abo, President of Chipoys, added, "Strengthening our market position while extending our reach is a source of pride for us. Our goal is to provide snacks that are not only flavorful but also accommodate our customers' varied dietary needs."

Set for release in March 2024, Chipoys' certified products will be available on shelves and online, inviting global snack lovers to explore its unique flavor profiles and textures. For more details about Chipoys and its extensive product range, please visit www.chipoys.com

About Chipoys:

Chipoys is a dynamic and innovative snack company, rooted in authentic Mexican culinary tradition that has quickly established itself as a leader in the snack food industry. Renowned for its bold flavors and unique crunch, Chipoys offers a diverse range of high-quality chips that cater to a variety of tastes and dietary needs. With a commitment to excellence and inclusivity, the company proudly features OU Kosher and Halal-certified products, ensuring that its snacks meet stringent dietary standards. Founded on the principles of innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction, Chipoys has successfully expanded its reach from North America to international markets, including the UK, EU, GCC, Middle East, Australia, and more. The brand's dedication to creating enjoyable snacking experiences is evident in its award-winning products, which are recognized in prestigious industry awards such as the Convenience Store News Best New Products Awards.

Chipoys continues to push the boundaries of flavor and quality, inviting snack lovers worldwide to explore its exciting and diverse range of products. For more information, visit www.chipoys.com .

