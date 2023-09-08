Chipoys Named Best Salty Snack by Convenience Store News

The Rolled Chip's Spicy Ranch Flavor Won Top Honors in the Tortilla Chip Category

YORBA LINDA, Calif., Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipoys – the authentic rolled tortilla chip made with premium ingredients – is proud to announce its latest achievement as the "Best Salty Snack" in the Tortilla Chip Category at the 27th annual Best New Products Awards conducted by Convenience Store News. This recognition comes amidst fierce competition, with this year's contest receiving the largest recorded number of entries in the snack categories.

With over 50 years of industry leadership, Convenience Store News plays a pivotal role in the c-store sphere. Their consumer-based judging panel meticulously evaluated the products on criteria such as value, convenience, appearance, packaging and, most importantly, taste and ingredients. The judging process was diligently supervised and tallied by Past Times Marketing, a renowned New York-based consumer research and product-testing firm.

Chipoys' Spicy Ranch flavor was a clear standout. Since its introduction, Spicy Ranch has become a fan favorite and yet another example of trend-conscious innovation from Chipoy's. This award is a testament to the brand's commitment to global expansion without sacrificing premium taste and quality.

"We are honored to receive this award from Convenience Store News," said Michael Berro, Co-founder of Chipoys. "This recognition highlights our commitment to truly outstanding flavor experiences and the work of our team to make Chipoy's a household name around the globe. Chipoys was originally created for convenience stores. We wanted to have small box sizes, peg holes and high margins to meet the needs of the Convenience Store community. Winning an award from an industry leading publication like Convenience Store News is a huge honor for everyone at Chipoys. We thank the judges for taking the time, especially with so many entries this year."

Chipoy's remains committed to raising the bar in the snack industry, and this acknowledgement reaffirms its position as a leader in delivering innovative snack options to consumers everywhere.

Chipoys can currently be found across the United States, Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom in the following flavors:

Fire Red Hot, delivering an extra kick of spicy red chili.

Chile & Lime, a delightful fusion of two classic tastes.

Spicy Ranch, featuring sour cream, garlic, and onion for a savory punch.

About Chipoys

Chipoys is more than just a chip, it's a lifestyle! Our mission is to create an authentic rolled tortilla chip packed with bold flavors and fun in every bite. We are dedicated to preserving traditional Mexican flavors, while constantly evolving to bring you new and exciting tastes! See more about Chipoys including all of its flavors at www.chipoys.com/. Follow us @eatchipoys.

