Chipoys Named Best Salty Snack by Convenience Store News

News provided by

Chipoys

08 Sep, 2023, 08:50 ET

The Rolled Chip's Spicy Ranch Flavor Won Top Honors in the Tortilla Chip Category

YORBA LINDA, Calif., Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipoys – the authentic rolled tortilla chip made with premium ingredients – is proud to announce its latest achievement as the "Best Salty Snack" in the Tortilla Chip Category at the 27th annual Best New Products Awards conducted by Convenience Store News. This recognition comes amidst fierce competition, with this year's contest receiving the largest recorded number of entries in the snack categories.

With over 50 years of industry leadership, Convenience Store News plays a pivotal role in the c-store sphere. Their consumer-based judging panel meticulously evaluated the products on criteria such as value, convenience, appearance, packaging and, most importantly, taste and ingredients. The judging process was diligently supervised and tallied by Past Times Marketing, a renowned New York-based consumer research and product-testing firm.

Chipoys' Spicy Ranch flavor was a clear standout. Since its introduction, Spicy Ranch has become a fan favorite and yet another example of trend-conscious innovation from Chipoy's. This award is a testament to the brand's commitment to global expansion without sacrificing premium taste and quality.

"We are honored to receive this award from Convenience Store News," said Michael Berro, Co-founder of Chipoys. "This recognition highlights our commitment to truly outstanding flavor experiences and the work of our team to make Chipoy's a household name around the globe. Chipoys was originally created for convenience stores. We wanted to have small box sizes, peg holes and high margins to meet the needs of the Convenience Store community. Winning an award from an industry leading publication like Convenience Store News is a huge honor for everyone at Chipoys. We thank the judges for taking the time, especially with so many entries this year."

Chipoy's remains committed to raising the bar in the snack industry, and this acknowledgement reaffirms its position as a leader in delivering innovative snack options to consumers everywhere.

Chipoys can currently be found across the United States, Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom in the following flavors:

  • Fire Red Hot, delivering an extra kick of spicy red chili.
  • Chile & Lime, a delightful fusion of two classic tastes.
  • Original, expertly seasoned with the perfect balance of salt and lime.
  • Spicy Ranch, featuring sour cream, garlic, and onion for a savory punch.

For more information about Chipoys, including all of their flavors, visit their website at https://chipoys.com/. And to find Chipoys in a store near you, use their store locator, or find them on Amazon.

About Chipoys
Chipoys is more than just a chip, it's a lifestyle! Our mission is to create an authentic rolled tortilla chip packed with bold flavors and fun in every bite. We are dedicated to preserving traditional Mexican flavors, while constantly evolving to bring you new and exciting tastes! See more about Chipoys including all of its flavors at www.chipoys.com/. Follow us @eatchipoys.

Media contact:
Matt Kovacs
[email protected]

SOURCE Chipoys

Also from this source

CHIPOYS, the fiery snack that's taken the United States by storm, is making its way to Europe in an exciting partnership with Chef Sam

Chipoys Crunches Its Way Through Retail After Successful U.S. and European Launches

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.