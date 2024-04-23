Chipoys Sets Sights on European Expansion with Strategic Partnership Expansion and Local Production

Strategically Expanding into Europe with Local Production and Innovative Flavors

NEW YORK, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipoys , a leader in the spicy snack market, is thrilled to announce its expansion into the European market. Chipoys is deepening its partnership with Chef Sam and joining forces with Apex Group to localize production and distribution. This move marks a significant step in Chipoys' mission to bring its unique spicy rolled corn snacks to a broader audience, capitalizing on the growing trend for bold flavors in Europe.

Michael Berro , Co-Founder and CEO of Chipoys, said, "Our further expansion into Europe marks a pivotal moment in Chipoys' history. By expanding our collaboration with Chef Sam and establishing production in Spain with Apex, we are not just entering new markets but embedding ourselves within them. This approach allows us to respond dynamically to European tastes and preferences and reinforces our commitment to sustainability and community involvement."

Originating in Tijuana and achieving remarkable success in the United States, with sales reaching eight figures in just three years, Chipoys has carved out a distinctive niche with its unique taste and crunch. Based on the successful joint venture, Chipoys Europe, established with Chef Sam, Chipoys is now enhancing the brand's market strategy by partnering with Apex to localize production. This move builds on the solid foundation that Chipoys has with Chef Sam, who has been a critical partner in pioneering the brand across European markets.

To facilitate Chipoys' European expansion, the brand has decided to produce its products locally in Spain. This strategic decision, supported by Chipoys' partnership with Apex—the leading snack manufacturer in Spain—ensures that Chipoys can adapt its flavors and formats more quickly and efficiently to meet local tastes. Apex has commenced setting up the necessary production infrastructure in their Ribaforada, Navarra facility, with production expected to start in June.

Chipoys will initially be available in Europe through imports at the end of this month, featuring three exciting flavors tailored to different levels of spice preferences: "Fire Red Hot" for the daring, "Chile & Lime" for the curious, and "Spicy Ranch" for the balanced palate. Apex will lead the marketing efforts in Spain, Portugal, and France, leveraging its strong market presence, while Chef Sam will manage development and distribution in the remaining European markets.

Chipoys' commitment to sustainability and reducing environmental impact is crucial to the brand's decision to manufacture in Spain. This approach supports local production and aligns with Chipoys' dedication to innovation and community involvement.

About Chipoys:

Chipoys is a dynamic and innovative snack company rooted in authentic Mexican culinary tradition that has quickly established itself as a leader in the snack food industry. Renowned for its bold flavors and unique crunch, Chipoys offers a diverse range of high-quality chips that cater to a variety of tastes and dietary needs. With a commitment to excellence and inclusivity, the company proudly features OU Kosher and Halal-certified products, ensuring that its snacks meet stringent dietary standards. Founded on the principles of innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction, Chipoys has successfully expanded its reach from North America to international markets, including the UK, EU, GCC, Middle East, Australia, and more. The brand's dedication to creating enjoyable snacking experiences is evident in its award-winning products, which are recognized in prestigious industry awards such as the Convenience Store News Best New Products Awards.

Chipoys continues to push the boundaries of flavor and quality, inviting snack lovers worldwide to explore its exciting and diverse range of products. For more information, visit www.chipoys.com .

