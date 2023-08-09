CHIPOYS, the fiery snack that's taken the United States by storm, is making its way to Europe in an exciting partnership with Chef Sam

Chipoys

09 Aug, 2023, 07:01 ET

YORBA LINDA, Calif., Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipoys and Chef Sam have come together in a dynamic JOINT VENTURE to introduce the brand across Europe. Born in Barcelona in 2016, Chef Sam's brand accelerator continues its mission to elevate INSURGENT BRANDS that are already thriving in their home markets.

Originally from Tijuana, Mexico, Chipoys crafts its products with a bold vision and has already captivated consumers across the United States, Mexico and Australia. Focused on rolled tortilla corn-based snacks, Chipoys delivers an authentic taste of Mexico with a playful and adventurous twist. The result? A one-of-a- kind, intense, spicy and delightfully crunchy snack experience – that's the essence of Chipoys.

With an impressive revenue exceeding USD 10 million in 2023 and boasting triple-digit growth, Chipoys has positioned itself as the challenger brand in the rapidly expanding snack category.

Mike Berro, CEO of Chipoys, shared his enthusiasm, stating, "We are thrilled to expand our presence in Europe hand in hand with Chef Sam. Beyond our current footprint in the UK and Germany, where the brand has already made an impact, we aspire to reach over 10 additional countries. Chef Sam's expertise will be key in establishing our brand's foothold."                             

José Cano, CEO of Chef Sam, expressed his excitement as well, saying: "We are delighted to bring this highly successful and promising brand, Chipoys, across the Atlantic. Mike and his team have crafted a snack that is truly unique and delicious, and we aim to make it available in over 10,000 points of sale within the next 12 months."                                             

Chipoys precisely aligns with the desires of modern consumers, particularly Millennials and Gen Z, who crave excitement, connection and fresh experiences. Embracing their love for video games and technology, Chipoys caters to a generation constantly seeking new flavors and sensations.

Presented in convenient 113-gram packages for both Retail and HORECA, Chipoys offers four tantalizing flavors:

  • Fire Red Hot, delivering an extra kick of spicy red chili.
  • Chile & Lime, a delightful fusion of two classic tastes.
  • Original, expertly seasoned with the perfect balance of salt and lime.
  • Spicy Ranch, featuring sour cream, garlic, and onion for a savory punch.

To find out more, visit www.chef-sam.com or reach out to [email protected].  

About Chipoys

Chipoys is more than just a chip, it's a lifestyle! Our mission is to create an authentic rolled tortilla chip packed with bold flavors and fun in every bite. We are dedicated to preserving traditional Mexican flavors, while constantly evolving to bring you new and exciting tastes! See more about Chipoys including all of its flavors at www.chipoys.com/. Follow us @eatchipoys.

Media contact:
Matt Kovacs
[email protected]
1-310-395-505

SOURCE Chipoys

