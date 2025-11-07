Chippewa Boots Unveils New Super Logger Collection

Rugged. Reliable. Ready for Anything.

FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chippewa Boots proudly announces the return of an icon. The newest Super Logger is the latest evolution of one of the most trusted work boots in America — and it's now proudly assembled in the USA with global parts. Designed for relentless performance and built with over a century of craftsmanship, the Super Logger represents the pinnacle of durability, comfort, and protection.

Chippewa's Super Logger 9" Waterproof Insulated Steel Toe in Brown

For generations, the Chippewa name has stood for rugged dependability — boots built by hardworking people, for hardworking people. The new Super Logger continues that legacy, reengineered for today's toughest worksites and harshest environments.

Crafted from premium waterproof leather, the Super Logger shields against the elements while maintaining its signature look and feel. Inside, 3M™ Thinsulate™ Ultra insulation delivers dependable warmth without the bulk, keeping feet dry and comfortable no matter the conditions. A steel safety toe guards against impact and compression, while the Vibram® outsole offers powerful traction and stability across uneven, unpredictable terrain.

With its raised logger heel, reinforced construction, and heavy-duty design, the Super Logger provides the support and protection professionals rely on — from the first step of the day to the last. Available in Black and Aged Brown, this boot's classic, heritage-inspired silhouette pays homage to Chippewa's storied past while embracing the innovations that define its future.

"The Super Logger is one of our most recognized and respected styles, and is a true symbol of craftsmanship and endurance," said Emma Benson, Marketing Manager at Chippewa Boots. "We've built this new version to exceed expectations, combining our traditional construction methods with modern comfort features for those who never back down from a hard day's work."

Every pair of Super Loggers is assembled in the USA with global parts, representing Chippewa's dedication to building dependable, high-performance footwear. Designed for those who put in the long hours and tough miles, these boots deliver the strength and reliability needed to keep up with every demanding day on the job.

From the logging trails of the Northwoods to industrial sites across the country, the Super Logger stands as proof that true craftsmanship never quits.

The new Chippewa Super Logger collection is available now at ChippewaBoots.com and through select retailers nationwide.

About Chippewa

Chippewa has been crafting high-quality footwear since 1901, combining traditional craftsmanship with innovative technology to create boots that are as stylish as they are durable. From moc toe boots and snake boots to logger boots, each pair reflects Chippewa's commitment to performance and authenticity. Whether on the construction site or walking city streets, Chippewa boots are designed to withstand the demands of everyday life while providing unmatched comfort and support.

For more information about Chippewa Boots, please visit www.chippewaboots.com or your local retailer.

Facebook: @ChippewaBoots | Instagram: @ChippewaBoots

SOURCE Chippewa Boots