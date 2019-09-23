Chippewa Lake, Ohio, Celebrates The First Summer in Years Free Of Toxic Cyanobacteria Following A Groundbreaking Treatment

Chippewa Lake has suffered, historically, from toxic blooms throughout most of the year – forcing the authorities to close it for recreation. Thanks to the groundbreaking treatment, Chippewa Lake is now one of the very few lakes in Ohio that are safe for recreation.

A time-lapse video of the Chippewa Lake Lake Guard Blue application can be viewed here, https://youtu.be/IP0RWWVV4lo.

Harmful algae are photosynthetic microorganisms that can be found in almost all bodies of water. Their toxins poison humans and animals and can severely disrupt the ecosystem. The United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has already declared harmful algal blooms as "a major environmental problem in all 50 states." Algal blooms have been reported to have had a severe impact on human health, aquatic ecosystems, and the economy and the EPA warns that "algal blooms can be toxic and that people and pets should stay away from water that is green, scummy or smells bad." The World Health Organization (WHO) also published clear warning instructions in its water-related disease chapter.

"We are very proud to be able to empower the Chippewa Lake community to regain control of its natural water resources," said Dr. Moshe Harel, CTO of BlueGreen. "Our Lake Guard follows cyanobacteria as they move on the surface, efficiently eliminating these toxic species. Consequently, the vacuum created in the ecological niche allows beneficial algae to flourish in the water body. These non-toxic algae act as a biological buffer to prevent cyanobacteria from regaining dominance in the lake. This 'self-healing' process further explains the longevity of the treatment that is expected to continue through next year with very little help, if any at all."

"Recent studies show that the number of reported toxic cyanobacterial outbreaks across the United States had gone through the roof, growing quickly on an annual basis. This is the outcome of years of cyanobacterial infection left untreated," said Eyal Harel, CEO of BlueGreen. "Rehabilitating these lakes mandates a direct intervention, which is designed to reduce the cyanobacterial 'battery.' The Lake Guard™ does precisely that in an economical, fast, and environmentally-friendly manner."

BlueGreen Water Technologies, Ltd. ("BlueGreen") is a privately-owned cleantech company based in Tel Aviv, Israel, operating globally, including in Israel, the United States, South Africa, China, and Russia. BlueGreen has developed novel solutions to water-related problems. Its portfolio currently consists of two commercially-available products, Lake Guard™ Blue and Lake Guard™ Oxy, which are designed to prevent the occurrence of toxic cyanobacterial blooms, commonly known as "blue-green algae." BlueGreen is further developing new cost-effective formulations to provide additional enhanced protection for water problems. For more information, please visit, www.bgtechs.com, and connect with the company on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

