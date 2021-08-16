Chippewa Lake Ohio Marks Two Years Free from Toxic Algae Blooms as a Result of Groundbreaking Treatment Conducted by BlueGreen Water Technologies

CHIPPEWA LAKE, Ohio, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueGreen Water Technologies, Ltd. ("BlueGreen"), a global watertech company, announced that following its groundbreaking treatment, Chippewa Lake, Ohio's largest inland natural lake, is now celebrating two years free from toxic algae blooms. The treatment broke five years of high toxicity levels in the lake, and marked the first full-scale U.S. deployment of BlueGreen's EPA approved and NSF/ANSI-60 certified product, Lake Guard® Blue. The Lake Guard® application rid the lake of toxic algae in just 24 hours.

"The success of BlueGreen's treatment in Chippewa Lake was achieved through a change of phytoplankton composition: the Lake Guard® effectively removed the toxic cyanobacterial species to boost the "immune system" of the lake," said Dr. Moshe Harel, BlueGreen CSO. "By increasing the diversity of beneficial phytoplankton species and restoring the lake to a healthy ecosystem, we have prevented the resurgence of the harmful cyanobacteria."

"This event is a milestone along BlueGreen's road of achievements. The fact that Chippewa Lake remains clean while all other lakes in the region are under harmful algal bloom alert speaks for itself," said Prof. Aaron Kaplan, Chair of BlueGreen's Scientific Board, citing the Ohio EPA's HAB records.

With thousands of commercial applications in four continents and proprietary satellites technology in use, BlueGreen operates on a global scale to track and treat toxic blue-green algae blooms. Earlier this year, BlueGreen was named the Global Water Awards "2021 Breakthrough Technology Company of the Year" by Global Water Intelligence (GWI). BlueGreen has achieved global success with applications in Nanhu Lake in Yueyang, China , (12 km2/ 3,000 acres), and in both Roodeplaat Dam (2020) and Setumo Dam (2021) in South Africa (4 km2/1,000 acres each). In June 2021, the company completed a successful 7-month remediation project against harmful algal blooms in Lake Minneola, Florida (8 km2/2,000 acres), as part of an innovative technology grant sponsored by Florida DEP. The State of Florida also retained BlueGreen for emergency deployments, designed to prevent cyanobacteria buildup and its proliferation from Lake Okeechobee through the C-44/ St. Lucie 21 miles' long canal into Florida's waterways (Oct. 2020), as well in the C-43/ Caloosahatchee 48 miles' long canal segment (June 2021), where BlueGreen provided immediate relief to residents that suffered from heavy toxic blooms and the strong foul odor that accompanied the blooms near their homes.

"The significance of this milestone cannot be overstated, as recurring toxic blooms can be so devastating to communities like Chippewa Lake," said Dr. Waleed Nasser, Director of Operations of BlueGreen US. "Our treatment empowers communities across the globe to reclaim control over the safety of their water resources; the Chippewa Lake story is testament of both community action and the long-lasting effectiveness of our Lake Guard® Technology."

About BlueGreen Water Technologies, Ltd.

BlueGreen Water Technologies, Ltd. ("BlueGreen") is a privately-owned global watertech company dedicated to developing and implementing novel solutions to water-related problems. BlueGreen's portfolio currently consists of two commercially available products, Lake Guard® Blue and Lake Guard® Oxy, both are EPA-Approved and meet the NSF/ANSI/CAN 60 standard for drinking water. The company's products are designed to eliminate cyanobacterial toxic blooms, commonly known as "blue green algae," leaving no trace in the water.

Both Lake Guard® Blue and Lake Guard® Oxy can be applied to any body of water, regardless of size, and results can be seen in a matter of hours. BlueGreen is further developing new powerful monitoring capabilities designed to support local communities to timely identify and treat early stages of algal blooms and avoid the ramifications of a full-blown blooms. For more information, please visit www.bgtechs.com, and connect with the company on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

