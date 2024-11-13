CHIPS AHOY! TEAMS UP WITH BIG SEAN TO CELEBRATE ITS BIGGEST INNOVATION YET WITH AN EXCLUSIVE NEW BIG CHEWY COOKIE MERCH COLLABORATION

Featuring bold cookie-inspired styles and Big Sean's famous Don Life mantra, the collection features pieces co-designed by Big Sean and created to stand out from the crowd. A Don Life T-shirt features the Big Chewy Cookie towering over the Earth as a nod to Chips Ahoy! Big Chewy Cookie's immense size and Big Sean's previous fan favorite collections, while a premium heavyweight chocolate brown sweatshirt with a large cookie design symbolizes Chips Ahoy! cookie's beloved chocolatey chips and delicious taste. Fans enjoying their Big Chewy Cookie on-the-go can toss it in their new oversized tote bag, constructed with a perfectly sized slit to hold the Big Chewy Cookie, or their new classic, nostalgic lunchbox tin. The capsule collection will drop on November 16 at ComplexCon in Las Vegas, where tastemakers unveil the latest trends and set the cultural agenda. The event is a groundbreaking festival and exhibition, bringing together music, style, sneakers, pop culture, art, food and innovation.

At the event, fans can enter for a chance to win this exclusive drop and try the delicious Big Chewy Cookie flavors – Chocolatey Chip, Chocolatey Brownie, or Chocolatey Caramel – at the Chips Ahoy! booth, which will be impossible to miss. Towering at 18 feet tall, the massive cookie installation will give fans the opportunity to meet Big Sean and snap photos with the music artist, for a limited time on Saturday. If fans can't make it to ComplexCon, they can enter for a chance to get their hands on the exclusive drop at stories.complex.com/chipsahoysweeps from November 12 through November 27. See abbreviated rules below for more details.

"When thinking about bringing together BIG names for our Big Chewy Cookie launch, we knew Complex and Big Sean would be the best partners to help us make a splash in fashion and culture, while underscoring our passion for mouth-watering innovation," said Jen Levin, Senior Brand Manager at Chips Ahoy! "At over three times the size of the Chips Ahoy! Regular Chewy Cookie, this shareable, on-the-go choice brings happiness with each big, delicious bite. Chips Ahoy! Big Chewy Cookie is made with Gen Z Chips Ahoy! fans in mind – so, collaborating with Big Sean at ComplexCon is the perfect way to share the product and exclusive merch collection with them."

Big Sean shared why this Chips Ahoy! and Complex collaboration is close to his heart and urges fans to join him for the event, saying, "My new merch collaboration with Chips Ahoy! at ComplexCon is about bringing big flavor and bold style together. Debuting the collection for a brand I've loved for years at an event where culture and creativity collide, is particularly special. See ya'll in Vegas!"

Chips Ahoy! Big Chewy Cookie is currently available in convenience stores nationwide and will be found more broadly in grocery and mass merchandise stores in 2025. Don't forget to follow Chips Ahoy! on TikTok and Instagram and follow Complex on TikTok and Instagram to keep up with the latest on all ComplexCon news and learn about the upcoming Chips Ahoy! collab.

About Mondelēz International

Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2023 net revenues of approximately $36 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as Oreo, Ritz, LU, Clif Bar and Tate's Bake Shop biscuits and baked snacks, as well as Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor's 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index.

About ComplexCon

ComplexCon is a groundbreaking festival and exhibition that brings together music, style, sneakers, pop culture, art, food and innovation. A weekend where creative minds converge to celebrate the latest trends and ideas shaping our culture, the festival features immersive experiences, exclusive releases from the most influential brands, thought-provoking panel discussions and headlining performances from Travis Scott & Cactus Jack, Playboi Carti & Opium, Metro Boomin and many more. This year, Travis Scott will act as the curator of the event, bringing "CactusCon" to Las Vegas. We invite you to join our community and experience the future of pop culture this November 16-17 in Las Vegas.

About Big Sean

A 7x BET Award-winning and GRAMMY®-nominated superstar, Big Sean is an uncompromising force in hip hop and culture at the top of his game. Since unleashing his 2011 PLATINUM-certified debut album Finally Famous on Kanye West's G.O.O.D. Music/Def Jam imprint, Sean has sold more than 50 million records and continues to elevate with no signs of slowing. On August 30, he released his critically acclaimed sixth studio album Better Me Than You (Def Jam Recordings) which includes hit singles "Superstar," "Together Forever" feat. The Alchemist, "On Up," "Yes," and "Precision." A true multi-hyphenate, Sean is also gearing up to release his first book "Go Higher" (Simon and Schuster) on January 21 that serves as a spiritual guidebook for our times and outlines his five key practices for inner work and self-acceptance. In addition to his 2011 debut album, Sean's musical catalog also comprises PLATINUM-certified albums Detroit 2 (2020), I Decided. (2017) and Dark Sky Paradise (2015) which all debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, as well as GOLD-certified album Hall Of Fame (2013). His track records boasts an impressive 21 MULTI PLATINUM, PLATINUM AND GOLD-certified hit singles including the 9x-PLATINUM No. 1 hit "IDFWU" feat. E-40, the 6x-PLATINUM "Bounce Back," 5x-PLATINUM "Dance (A$$)" feat. Nicki Minaj, 4x-PLATINUM "Beware" feat. Lil Wayne and Jhené Aiko, as well as the No. 1 "Marvin Gaye & Chardonnay" feat. Kanye West and Roscoe Dash, and the GRAMMY-nominated "Mercy" feat. Pusha T and 2 Chainz with which he shared multi-platinum success with Kanye. Attracting an audience of 50 million across social channels, Sean leverages his platform to give back as he runs the Sean Anderson Foundation, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization which assists in the education, health, safety and well-being of school aged youth in underserved communities across the country. For more information, please visit www.uknowbigsean.com .

COMPLEX x CHIPS AHOY! PROMOTION ABBREVIATED RULES

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the 50 United States/D.C. at least 18 yrs. of age or age of majority in state of residence. Begins 11/13/24 at 6:00 a.m. PT; Ends 11/27/24 at 7:00 p.m. PT. For Official Rules, prize descriptions, and odds disclosure, visit https://stories.complex.com/chipsahoysweeps . Sponsor: Commerce Media Holdings LLC dba COMPLEX NTWRK,7060 Hollywood Blvd, 2nd Floor, Los Angeles, CA 90028. Mondelēz Global LLC is not a sponsor.

LINK TO FULL RULES HERE

SOURCE Chips Ahoy!

