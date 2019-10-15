CHIPS Alliance growth continues with new members and design workshop this November

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CHIPS Alliance, the leading consortium advancing common, open hardware for interfaces, processors and systems, today announced Codasip GmbH and Munich University of Applied Science have joined the CHIPS Alliance. In addition, on November 14–15, CHIPS Alliance will be joining the university for a workshop on open source design verification.

CHIPS Alliance is a project hosted by the Linux Foundation to foster a collaborative environment to accelerate the creation and deployment of open SoCs, peripherals and software tools for use in mobile, computing, consumer electronics, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications. The CHIPS Alliance project develops high-quality open source Register Transfer Level (RTL) code relevant to the design of open source CPUs, RISC-V-based SoCs, and complex peripherals for Field Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGAs) and custom silicon.

Codasip is a leading supplier of configurable RISC-V® embedded processor IP. Codasip provides a portfolio of various RISC-V implementations along with a suite of processor developers tools to allow for rapid core customization, and will contribute to working groups on verification platforms and open cores.

"Codasip has years of processor development experience and has shown its dedication to open platforms by its contributions to open source compiler and compliance projects. We welcome their participation in the CHIPS Alliance to facilitate the adoption of open architectures," said Zvonimir Bandić, senior director of next-generation platforms architecture at Western Digital and Chairman, CHIPS Alliance.

"Codasip is excited to join the CHIPS Alliance and support the community in its efforts to ease the path of adoption of RISC-V processors in leading-edge SOC applications," said Karel Masařík, CEO of Codasip. "The CHIPS Alliance is the logical next step in providing chip designers more choices when it comes to processor architectures."

Munich University of Applied Sciences aims to secure an outstanding position as a university of applied sciences. It recognizes the future demands of society and industry, and is changing with a critical yet open vision for current issues, such as the ongoing digitalization of all areas of life. The university focuses on continuous improvement of quality and on constant development in research, teaching, and continuing education.

"We strongly believe in open source silicon and design flows," said Stefan Wallentowitz, professor for computer architecture at MUAS. "We look forward to improving open source verification tools together with innovative companies in that field."

In cooperation with Munich University of Applied Science, the CHIPS Alliance is conducting an open source design verification workshop in Munich. The workshop invites contributions from industry, academia and hobbyists as talks or tutorials. Registration is open now for the November 14–15 event.

About Codasip

Codasip delivers leading-edge processor IP and high-level design tools, providing ASIC designers with all the advantages of the RISC-V open ISA, along with the unique ability to automatically optimize the processor IP. As a founding member of the RISC-V Foundation and a long-term supplier of LLVM and GNU-based processor solutions, Codasip is committed to open standards for embedded processors. Formed in 2006 and headquartered in Munich, Germany, Codasip currently has offices in the US and Europe, with representatives in Asia and Israel. For more information about our products and services, visit www.codasip.com.

About the CHIPS Alliance

The CHIPS Alliance is an organization which develops and hosts high-quality, open source hardware code (IP cores), interconnect IP (physical and logical protocols), and open source software development tools for design, verification, and more. The main aim is to provide a barrier-free collaborative environment, to lower the cost of developing IP and tools for hardware development. The CHIPS Alliance is hosted by the Linux Foundation. For more information, visit chipsalliance.org.

About the Linux Foundation

The Linux Foundation was founded in 2000 and has since become the world's leading home for collaboration on open source software, open standards, open data, and open hardware. Today, the Foundation is supported by more than 1,000 members and its projects are critical to the world's infrastructure, including Linux, Kubernetes, Node.js and more. The Linux Foundation focuses on employing best practices and addressing the needs of contributors, users, and solution providers to create sustainable models for open collaboration. For more information, visit linuxfoundation.org.

Media Contact

Chris Jones, VP of Marketing

E-mail: jones@codasip.com

SOURCE CHIPS Alliance