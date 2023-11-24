Chipsea Technologies (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd., a "new player" in the global PC industry chain, has once again been awarded an Intel Platform Component List (PCL) certification, for its new EC product E2010

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, China's A-share listed company Chipsea Technologies (stock code: 688595) has seen its new generation EC chip CSCE2010 successfully passed Intel PCL (Platform Component List) certification, turning it into the world's first EC product to meet the advanced process requirements of Intel MTL. Over the past two years, Chipsea Technologies has successively launched two 32-bit high-performance EC chips, namely the product CSC2E101 (E2101) for the commercial PC market and the product CSCE2010 for the consumer PC market. Both of them have met Intel PCL certification, fully demonstrating the company's rich technological accumulation and strong innovation power in EC field, and have achieved the company's breakthroughs both in technology and business circles. Chipsea Technologies is rapidly establishing itself as a dynamic and innovative force in the global PC industry. Through a series of forward-looking product innovations, the company has kicked off multiple products such as EC, PD, USB Hub, HapticPad® solutions, and BMS (battery management system), and signed a cooperation memorandum and established a good cooperative relationship with Intel. Looking  ahead, Chipsea is planning to build a global supply system to provide global and diversified supply guarantees and offer customers with more competitive products.

Established 20 years ago, Chipsea Technologies is an integrated circuit design company that integrates sensing, computing, control and connection. The company has rich technical accumulation in the fields of analog signal chain and MCU (microprogrammed control unit), and has become a global leader in the fields of pressure touch and health measurement chips. The company debuted on China's A-share market in 2020, and has become "China's first stock in the field of signal chain chip."

Currently, Chipsea Technologies is on a fast development track, with its products and businesses spanning multiple market segments such as automotive electronics, computers and communications, BMS (battery management system), industrial measurement and control, health measurement, and AIoT (AI + IoT). Meanwhile, Chipsea Technologies has built a total quality management (TQM) system that can meet international standards such as ISO9001, GB/T29490, ISO27001, ISO26262, IATF16949, covering the full-lifecycle quality management of products from chip definition to design, through manufacturing and package testing, to final mass production and delivery, to ensure high reliability, high performance and high quality of products, and bring more novel ideas and surprising experiences to customers around the world. Chipsea's commitment to reliability, performance, and quality not only meets but exceeds global benchmarks, fostering innovative and enriching experiences for customers worldwide.

