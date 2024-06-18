Chipsea Unveils Latest PC Technologies at COMPUTEX, Expanding Global Reach

SHENZHEN, China, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- During COMPUTEX Taipei 2024 held from June 4th to 7th, Chipsea Technologies (Shenzhen) Corp. (Chipsea) highlighted its significant contributions to the field of integrated circuit design and its latest strides in microcontroller and sensing (MCU) technologies. This marks the third consecutive year that the company has participated in the exhibition.

CHIPSEA computex 2024 Show

As a leader in IC design with over 20 years of experience in the analog signal chain and MCU segment, Chipsea has developed a PC product ecosystem centered around embedded controllers (ECs), encompassing a diverse array of computing peripherals, including PD Controller systems, USB hubs, battery fuel gauge and HapticPads. These products have successfully penetrated the global mainstream PC market and have been commercialized on a large scale by several high-profile brands.

During the exhibition, Chipsea displayed a series of high-performance computing peripherals. The EC exhibits included the E20 series targeted at the mainstream market, the E21 series designed for business applications, and the SuperIO line tailored for desktop and industrial control environments. Notably, all of Chipsea's EC products are fully compatible with Intel's new platform.

In addition, the showcase featured flagship products and application solutions. They included a high-performance PD protocol chip that has obtained the Thunderbolt 4 certification; a robust USB 3.1 Gen1 hub chip; a high-precision, low temperature drift, and highly secure BMS chip for laptops; and the second-generation HapticPad solution that offers a thin and lightweight user interface.

Based on its extensive product ecosystem, Chipsea has developed and implemented a comprehensive quality management system that adheres to eight international standards, including ISO9001. From the initial chip definition through to mass production and delivery, every step of the process is rigorously controlled to ensure the delivery of high-quality, high-performance products to customers.

The company's rapid expansion in the PC sector has garnered the attention of numerous industry-leading brands, including Intel and Lenovo, leading to the establishment of stable partnerships. With more than two decades of expertise and continuous innovation in the consumer, automotive, and industrial electronics sectors, Chipsea is poised to solidify its status as a global leader in the industry. The company's strategic emphasis on leveraging its analog signal chain and MCU technologies ensures sustained growth and industry leadership.

