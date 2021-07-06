Chiques Creek Organic Hemp Tea is Revolutionary

Chiques Creek Organic Hemp Teas are produced and bottled by Kreider Farms , Central Pennsylvania's favorite producer of farm fresh milk, ice cream, premium eggs, and more in Lancaster County. This new line of unique, all-natural organic hemp iced tea drinks are made from a unique blend of hemp seed oil with no artificial sweeteners or preservatives. These USDA certified organic teas come in a 13.5oz serving size and four delicious flavors to choose from:

The Original Recipe – showcases the natural, earthy flavor of hemp

– showcases the natural, earthy flavor of hemp Passionfruit + Mint – a refreshing tropical blend

– a refreshing tropical blend Peach + Lemon + Dandelion – a complex blend of earthy, fruity, and tastefully bitter notes

– a complex blend of earthy, fruity, and tastefully bitter notes Apricot + Orange Blossom – a sweet, citrusy blend

Chiques Creek Organic Hemp Tea does not contain CBD or THC, as the FDA has not yet approved these additives for food and beverage use. As regulations change, Kreider Farms may explore future recipe alterations. For now, the family-owned producer is simply excited to offer this new taste sensation made with Pennsylvania's hottest crop!

"Our Lancaster family farming heritage dating back over 275 years is rich with hemp agriculture," said Khalee Kreider, Marketing/Social Media Specialist at Kreider Farms. "In fact, the neighboring township is named Hempfield Township because of the hemp industry in this area dating back to colonial times. Our ancestors grew and processed hemp on our farms."

Chiques Creek Organic Hemp Teas are available at Acme, Safeway, Giant, Weis and Rutter's stores along with independent grocers and more retailers added to the their website daily.

Interested in carrying Chiques Creek at your store? Contact us and let us know! A sales rep will be in touch!

Connect with Chiques Creek: Facebook | Instagram

About Chiques Creek

The name Chiques Creek was inspired by the local creek that runs through Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, and celebrates the contributions to our ancestors to the hemp industry during colonial times. Chiques Creek is leading the way in welcoming the revitalization of hemp agriculture in Lancaster County and beyond. To learn more, visit http://www.chiquescreek.com.

SOURCE Chiques Creek

