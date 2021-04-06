Chiques Creek Organic Hemp Tea, Now Available at Acme and Safeway
Apr 06, 2021, 09:00 ET
MANHEIM, Pa., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kreider Farms, Central Pennsylvania's favorite producer of farm fresh milk, ice cream, premium eggs, and more, now offers their line of unique organic hemp iced tea drinks – Chiques Creek Organic Hemp Tea – at Acme and Safeway stores. You can also find their teas at Giant, Weis and Rutter's stores with more retailers added to the their website daily.
Chiques Creek Organic Hemp Tea comes in a 13.5oz serving size with recipes made from a unique blend of hemp seed oil with all-natural colors and flavors, no artificial sweeteners, and no preservatives. The new, all-natural recipes are USDA certified organic.
Four flavors of Chiques Creek Organic Hemp Tea will be offered in the relaunch, with Apricot + Orange Blossom being the newest addition to the line:
- The Original Recipe – showcases the natural, earthy flavor of hemp
- Passionfruit + Mint – a refreshing tropical blend
- Peach + Lemon + Dandelion – a complex blend of earthy, fruity, and tastefully bitter notes
- Apricot + Orange Blossom – a sweet, citrusy blend
Chiques Creek Organic Hemp Tea does not contain CBD or THC, as the FDA has not yet approved these additives for food and beverage use. As regulations change, Kreider Farms may explore future recipe alterations. For now, the family-owned producer is simply excited to offer this new taste sensation made with Pennsylvania's hottest crop!
"Our Lancaster family farming heritage dating back over 275 years is rich with hemp agriculture," said Khalee Kreider, Marketing/Social Media Specialist at Kreider Farms. "In fact, the neighboring township is named Hempfield Township because of the hemp industry in this area dating back to colonial times. Our ancestors grew and processed hemp on our farms."
Interested in carrying Chiques Creek at your store? Contact us and let us know!
Connect with Chiques Creek: Facebook | Instagram
About Chiques Creek
The name Chiques Creek was inspired by the local creek that runs through Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, and celebrates the contributions to our ancestors to the hemp industry during colonial times. Chiques Creek is leading the way in welcoming the revitalization of hemp agriculture in Lancaster County and beyond. To learn more, visit http://www.chiquescreek.com.
