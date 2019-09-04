Chiquita Calls on Fans to "Fuel the Fun" This Upcoming School Year

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chiquita Brands International, the world's leading banana company, has launched its "Fuel the Fun" Back To School Promotion to encourage fans of any age to unleash their creativity. The sweepstakes will offer fans a once-in-a-lifetime chance to add their own unique style to the iconic Chiquita Blue Sticker, with top designs having the possibility to appear on millions of bananas across the country.

Fuel the Fun Logo

About the "Fuel The Fun" Back To School Promotion

Throughout the month of September, fans are encouraged to design a unique Blue Sticker design and submit to www.Chiquita.com/fun for a chance to be featured on Chiquita bananas nationwide. At the end of the entry period, Chiquita will select up to eighteen winning designs to potentially be featured on limited-edition bananas in 2020. The top three artists will also receive an iPad with an accompanying Apple pen to further develop their creative talents. Each design counts as one entry, so the more designs one creates, the greater the chance of winning. The "Fuel the Fun" site will also feature various digital games and coloring sheets for fans to download.

"At Chiquita, we not only like to fuel families with energy and vital nutrients from our bananas, but we strive to fuel their creativity as well," said Jamie Postell, Director of Sales North America for Chiquita. "We're excited to see how our fans across the country add their own unique flare to our classic Blue Sticker design."

Chiquita's tasty bananas are a healthy, convenient snack to keep kids energized from breakfast to bedtime. Bananas are rich in essential vitamins and minerals like potassium, important for building lean muscle. They also provide natural sugars and a generous helping of fiber, making them the perfect snack to pack in a school lunch to maintain energy throughout the day without any pesky sugar spikes.

To find healthy recipes for back to school and additional information about our tasty Chiquita bananas, visit https://www.chiquita.com/.

SOURCE Chiquita Brands International

Related Links

https://www.chiquita.com

