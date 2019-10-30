Chiquita Fuels the 2019 TCS New York City Marathon

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chiquita Brands International, the world's leading banana company is excited to announce its support for the 2019 TCS New York City Marathon as the official banana sponsor for the second year in a row. Chiquita will be keeping runners and spectators fueled with 32,000 bananas at the start of the race, and will also be implementing a banana peel collection and recycling process as part of a larger strategy to strengthen environmental responsibility.

NYC Marathon, Credit NYRR

In addition to banana donation and recycling, Chiquita will also sponsor three runners including Frankie Ruiz, avid runner and co-founder of the Miami marathon, running coach Sebastián Castro and triathlete Constantinos Hoursoglou. This is not the first time that the banana brand has teamed up with Ruiz to promote health and wellness. Earlier in the year Chiquita worked with Ruiz to develop Chiquita's Banana Fitness Sticker Challenge to help fans create a daily fitness routine.

"At Chiquita, we're proud to deliver a superfruit packed with vitamins and nutrients that can help our fans achieve their fitness goals – such as completing the TCS New York City Marathon," said Jamie Postell, Director of Sales North America for Chiquita. "It makes sense that the world's leading banana company is the official sponsor of this marathon, helping to keep runners fueled at the beginning, middle and end!"

After enjoying a delicious and convenient Chiquita banana at the start of the race, participants and spectators are encouraged to compost and recycle not only banana peels, but any other compostable or recyclable items in NYRR waste diversion bins, placed in each Start Village. Six branded Chiquita signs will also be present to remind runners to recycle their peels, standing bright and proud for participants to easily find. If all peels are recycled, Chiquita has the opportunity to divert upwards of 14 tons of food scraps, or 28,000 pounds of banana peels, from landfills and turn them into electricity and fertilizer.

Attendees of the TCS New York City Marathon are encouraged to stop by the Chiquita tents at the race and to help cheer on the brand's sponsored runners. For more information on Chiquita and some tips to stay active like these marathon runners, visit https://www.chiquita.com.

SOURCE Chiquita Brands International

Related Links

https://www.chiquita.com

