Chiquita Launches Fitness Stickers to Boost Health and Wellness

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chiquita is 'bananas' about fitness this summer. Beginning today, more than 200 million Chiquita bananas will be sporting a collection of 10 fitness stickers with simple and quick exercise challenges to help promote a healthy diet and lifestyle. This new sticker series is a reminder that fitness can be fun and easy, and a Chiquita banana can serve as a complement to a healthy routine.

For the whole month of July, the iconic Blue Stickers will contain various fitness graphics that encourage fans to complete a variety of fitness challenges, including completing 15 push-ups, a 1-minute plank, 10 minutes of mindfulness and more. These short and simple fitness challenges are for all fitness levels and aim to help maintain a healthy lifestyle and improve body tone and vitality.

"At Chiquita, we wanted to launch a new sticker series that would remind our fans that fitness can be fun and easy with the right tools in hand," said Jamie Postell, Director of Sales North America for Chiquita. "We're proud to deliver a superfruit packed with vitamins and nutrients that can help our fans achieve their fitness goals in a fun and engaging way."

Participants can undertake challenges alone or with family and friends, offering Chiquita bananas as an incentive for fun. Fans are also encouraged to share activities via social media, using #ChiquitaChallenge, and visit the Chiquita home page for more inspiration: https://www.chiquita.com/.

Chiquita bananas are heart protective, rich in essential vitamins and minerals like potassium – important in building lean muscle – and low in sodium. They also provide a natural sugar, fructose, and a generous helping of fiber so it is slowly digested and absorbed to prevent sugar spikes, which explains why it's the perfect snack for athletes and runners. The soluble fiber drives bad cholesterol down, reducing the risk of coronary heart disease and type 2 diabetes.

For more information such as healthy recipes using Chiquita bananas and fitness tips for the summer, visit https://www.chiquita.com/.

